And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One

If you are a supporter of free speech (and let's be honest, if you're here reading Twitchy you are), then there are unfortunately several states you and your family will want to avoid completely. It's no surprise, of course, that every state Jonathan Turley lists as being literally 'anti-free speech' is bright blue.

Many citizens are unaware of the work of their representatives to limit their free speech rights. Now, a filing in the Supreme Court supporting censorship efforts by the Administration has supplied a handy list of the anti-free speech states for citizens.https://t.co/lMXRtSt4xh — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 29, 2023

From Jonathan Turley:

The 5th Circuit previously ruled in Missouri v. Biden that administration officials “likely violated” the First Amendment and issued a preliminary injunction banning the government from communicating with social media companies to limit speech. Not surprisingly, the state of California is leading the effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a decision enjoining the government from censorship efforts. California has long sought to impose speech limits on doctors, businesses, and citizens to silence opposing viewpoints. However, 23 Democrat-led states joined this ignoble effort in signing on to the brief of California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The brief lauds past efforts of these states to combat “harmful content” on the Internet and to protect the public from “misleading information” through partnerships with social media companies.

Gotta love it when Democrats use 'misleading information' to silence people from talking about things that are politically inconvenient for them. And think about it, 23 states are working against their own citizens ... nearly half this country. It's just bizarre and honestly scary in so many ways.

It can’t be stressed enough to the degree of how unacceptable this is. If you reside in these states… time to act is yesterday. These folks have to be unseated & replaced with individuals that understand our country doesn’t survive without adherence to our constitution.… — Tyler Durden (@DoneskyNo_Qtr) December 29, 2023

Not surprised at the list - so disappointing to see a beautiful state like Colorado on the list. 🙁 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) December 30, 2023

That's due to so many Californians relocating to the state ... like locusts.

Does First Amendment mean anything anymore? — RiverMango 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@BlueSkySunFree) December 30, 2023

Not if you live in a blue state.

Things are getting weird if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/u6BPNJDUSi — Ry (@Ryguy1574479) December 29, 2023

We think anti-American is a bit more accurate.

Thank you. That list is incredible. Citizens in these states, I hope, are seriously concerned! — Dot Pope (@DotPope6) December 29, 2023

We just hope they're paying attention.

