And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on December 31, 2023
Twitchy

If you are a supporter of free speech (and let's be honest, if you're here reading Twitchy you are), then there are unfortunately several states you and your family will want to avoid completely. It's no surprise, of course, that every state Jonathan Turley lists as being literally 'anti-free speech' is bright blue.

Advertisement

Or would that be dark blue since these states are actually pretty dark and sucky?

We suppose both work.

Take a look:

From Jonathan Turley:

The 5th Circuit previously ruled in Missouri v. Biden that administration officials “likely violated” the First Amendment and issued a preliminary injunction banning the government from communicating with social media companies to limit speech.

Not surprisingly, the state of California is leading the effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a decision enjoining the government from censorship efforts. California has long sought to impose speech limits on doctors, businesses, and citizens to silence opposing viewpoints.

However,  23 Democrat-led states joined this ignoble effort in signing on to the brief of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.  The brief lauds past efforts of these states to combat “harmful content” on the Internet and to protect the public from “misleading information” through partnerships with social media companies.

Gotta love it when Democrats use 'misleading information' to silence people from talking about things that are politically inconvenient for them. And think about it, 23 states are working against their own citizens ... nearly half this country. It's just bizarre and honestly scary in so many ways.

Also, when we say, 'Gotta love it,' we are of course being facetious.

We actually HATE being silenced and censored. 

That's due to so many Californians relocating to the state ... like locusts.

Not if you live in a blue state.

Weird.

Weird is not a terrible word for what we're seeing BUT we think anti-American is a bit more accurate.

We just hope they're paying attention.

======================================================================

