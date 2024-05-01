Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again

As Twitchy reported, the Biden administration is considering a plan to "welcome" Palestinian refugees to the United States and give them a path to citizenship. None of the Arab nations surrounding Gaza will take them in. Egypt has built a razor-wire fence on its border that makes Donald Trump's wall look like a revolving door.

President Joe Biden might consider looking to mass migration in Europe and how that's worked out. Millions from Muslim countries have moved into Europe and are offered special protections. Scotland's new anti-hate speech law would make it criminal to share an anti-migrant meme on X.

Back in 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was rethinking her open-door policy after dozens of women reported being sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent. The mayor of Cologne was blasted by feminists after she suggested that women adopt a “code of conduct” for their own safety, such as recommending that women maintain an arm’s length distance from strangers. Germany even put out a pamphlet for new arrivals telling them that "women are to be respected, no matter what they wear." Just because a woman was wearing a short skirt didn't mean she was a prostitute.

"Women are to be respected, no matter what they wear." German public TV @ARD_Presse publishes guide for refugees. pic.twitter.com/Jor6PpOp87 — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) January 18, 2016

Mass Muslim migration has not been good for Europe. Last October, London's Metropolitan Police were caught on video tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis. It was done "in good faith" … in the name of "community relations." Back in March, London police converged on a man holding a "Hamas Is Terrorist" sign during an anti-Israel march and arrested him. Here again are the police threatening to arrest a man for holding a "Hamas is Terrorist" sign.

Metropolitan Police officers threaten to arrest Jewish man holding a ‘Hamas is Terrorist’ sign in London today.



pic.twitter.com/rteWcnTjxt — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 27, 2024

Biden-Harris HQ has another clip of Donald Trump that they think you should see.

Trump: Look at Paris. Look at London. They're no longer recognizable. I'm going to get myself into a lot of trouble, but you know what? That's the fact, they are no longer recognizable. We can't let that happen here pic.twitter.com/sRr6pdU2rb — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 1, 2024

And?

He’s right — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) May 1, 2024

Fact check: True — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) May 1, 2024

Thanks for the free campaign ad for Team Trump lmao 🤣 — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) May 1, 2024

It’s pretty funny the campaign for the guy who is supposed to be the president of the United States doesn’t know about what’s going on, but the other guy does and you laugh at him 🤣🤣 https://t.co/qxeu6jMYdW — democrat no more (@WalkFromDems) May 1, 2024

Who wants to tell the intern running this account? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2024

Which part of what he said was incorrect? — Amphibious Rizz (@AmphibiousRizz) May 1, 2024

LOL why would you post this comment like it’s a bad thing? I gotta know what about what he said is you trying to slander him? — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) May 1, 2024

Is this meant to make Trump look bad? The fact that you post it as an “own” just makes you look worse. Trump’s right and everyone knows it. — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) May 1, 2024

I think it's great that you're finally promoting Trump! — LadyFace III: Culture War Survivor (@LadyFaceIII) May 1, 2024

Cities across Europe and especially London have been destroyed by mass immigration. Once great cities now resemble third-world dumps with crime out of control. — Cranky old bastard -_- (@Murphybear64) May 1, 2024

This is not the win you think it is. — Kelly (@realKellvis) May 1, 2024

Trump is referring to increased violence, encampments on the streets, debris around the cities’ iconic landmarks, danger to the public and the need for taxpayer money. — LibertyWIBelle (@WKnyphausen) May 1, 2024

We get it already. We’re all voting for Trump. — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) May 1, 2024

Clipping Trump's best moments is not going to help your odds of reelection. — Yosolo (@yosolo950) May 1, 2024

France doesn't look too thrilled with the import of American student protests in favor of Hamas:

So Joe Biden wants to bring Palestinian refugees and who knows who else across the border who have no intention whatsoever of assimilating into American culture. Biden probably thinks it's racist to think there's an "American culture." Somalis have already taken over the city of Dearborn … no, you wouldn't recognize it.

***