Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 01, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

As Twitchy reported, the Biden administration is considering a plan to "welcome" Palestinian refugees to the United States and give them a path to citizenship. None of the Arab nations surrounding Gaza will take them in. Egypt has built a razor-wire fence on its border that makes Donald Trump's wall look like a revolving door. 

President Joe Biden might consider looking to mass migration in Europe and how that's worked out. Millions from Muslim countries have moved into Europe and are offered special protections. Scotland's new anti-hate speech law would make it criminal to share an anti-migrant meme on X. 

Back in 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was rethinking her open-door policy after dozens of women reported being sexually assaulted on New Year’s Eve, allegedly by men of “Arab or North African” descent. The mayor of Cologne was blasted by feminists after she suggested that women adopt a “code of conduct” for their own safety, such as recommending that women maintain an arm’s length distance from strangers. Germany even put out a pamphlet for new arrivals telling them that "women are to be respected, no matter what they wear." Just because a woman was wearing a short skirt didn't mean she was a prostitute.

Mass Muslim migration has not been good for Europe. Last October, London's Metropolitan Police were caught on video tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis. It was done "in good faith" … in the name of "community relations." Back in March, London police converged on a man holding a "Hamas Is Terrorist" sign during an anti-Israel march and arrested him. Here again are the police threatening to arrest a man for holding a "Hamas is Terrorist" sign.

Biden-Harris HQ has another clip of Donald Trump that they think you should see.

And?

France doesn't look too thrilled with the import of American student protests in favor of Hamas:

So Joe Biden wants to bring Palestinian refugees and who knows who else across the border who have no intention whatsoever of assimilating into American culture. Biden probably thinks it's racist to think there's an "American culture." Somalis have already taken over the city of Dearborn … no, you wouldn't recognize it.

***

