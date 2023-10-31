Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected...
Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We...
Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled...
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking...
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ......
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
NBC News: Conservative Groups in Virginia Trying to Flip the State Senate
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A...
Hashtag Bootgate Is the Perfect Representation of a Political Party That Has Lost...
Health Justice Activist Says Israel Has Lost the Respect of 'Civilization'
Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for a 'Humanitarian Pause' to Aid Civilians in Gaza
Politico Reaches for Interesting Heights (Or Lows; You Decide)

London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 31, 2023
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, there was a bit of a row in London after someone shot a video of Metropolitan Police officers tearing down posters of missing Israelis. "We totally understand the concerns raised, but we believe the officers were acting in good faith here," the police tweeted.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police are still feeling the heat and put out an "update" because context is always important.

Read the background first.

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

The police didn't want to "escalate tensions" so they tore down the posters before any of the pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers could do it. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL LONDON POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking for It
Brett T.
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks
justmindy
Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled Away From Other Cases'
Doug P.
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A Perfect Circle
Grateful Calvin
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?! Aaron Walker
Advertisement