London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, there was a bit of a row in London after someone shot a video of Metropolitan Police officers tearing down posters of missing Israelis. "We totally understand the concerns raised, but we believe the officers were acting in good faith here," the police tweeted.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police are still feeling the heat and put out an "update" because context is always important.

Wow. Officers from the ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ are now tearing down posters of abducted Jewish children themselves. All in the name of ‘community relations.’ How about any community who supports the terrorists of Hamas gets police attention instead? https://t.co/8EdjnZNCRJ — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 31, 2023

We acknowledge the concerns about this incident.



We've published exactly what we know about why the officers did what they did.



Context is always important and we'd encourage anyone commenting to click below to read the background first. ⬇️https://t.co/eP2lEzRewA — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 31, 2023

Read the background first.

Thank you for your reply @metpoliceuk. I read your statement. I just wonder if your officers might target supporters of Hamas on our streets as swiftly as you target ‘Missing’ posters of abducted Jewish children? https://t.co/gvDp7ehuEb — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 31, 2023

The context just made you look worse. — Michael White (@Michaelwhitexx) October 31, 2023

Trying to appease people who hate every aspect of your being is not a good strategy. — John Sambrook (@Nondual8) October 31, 2023

You are corrupt terrorist supporters! — Richard T Murtagh (@RichardTMurtagh) October 31, 2023

The context I’m taking away is that you are moral cowards. Nothing more. — RobertHeinleinRules (@sumanpalit6) October 31, 2023

Using the same logic of “avoiding community tension”, should we expect a ban of these weekly marches? — A Gentleman’s Way (@daziff) October 31, 2023

Grotesque. Shameful. Repulsive. — L’anglais, c’est rien que le français, malprononcé (@lefoudubaron) October 31, 2023

@metpoliceuk believes that police officers removing posters of Jewish children kidnapped by Hamas is appropriate in order to "avoid escalation," but banners, signs & chants at rallies in support of the annihilation of Jews is merely permitted free speech and assembly. Incredible pic.twitter.com/LR3tLx4ZuV — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 31, 2023

What you are actually doing by trying to "avoid any further increase in community tension" is enabling further acts of antisemitism by signalling that you're more concerned with appeasing extremists than in prosecuting them. — Allen Grove (@AllenGrove15) October 31, 2023

There is no context that excuses this. — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) October 31, 2023

There were people marching through London with ISIS and Taliban flags all weekend.



What, pray tell, is the context for allowing that to occur whilst taking down fliers for missing Jewish hostages? — Dr. Che Boludo esq. (@InvestingMerc) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

I’m sorry, the pictures caused anger and upset? So the people experiencing the loss of their loved ones are apparently less aggrieved than those calling for their extermination? Got it. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) October 31, 2023

The police didn't want to "escalate tensions" so they tore down the posters before any of the pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers could do it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



