London Police Say Officers Who Removed Pics of People Hamas Kidnapped Were 'Acting in Good Faith'

You've already seen maddening stories from many areas about people pulling down posters featuring photos of people taken hostage by Hamas during their attacks in Israel earlier this month. But in London, it was some police officers who were seen taking down the posters:

A furious row has broken out after Metropolitan Police officers were filmed pulling down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas during the terror group's barbaric October 7 attack. Two officers stripped the outside of Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, North London of flyers of the missing innocents after receiving calls from residents concerned about tension within the community. Some locals in the area, which is home to a sizeable Jewish community, have slammed the officers over their 'disgusting actions'.

The Metropolitan Police have put out a statement that might make you wonder if it was written by Rashida Tlaib.

The officers removed the posters, so the statement says, in order to avoid escalating tensions:

There's a photo/video being shared online of officers removing posters of those kidnapped in Israel from the shutters of a shop in Edgware.



We totally understand the concerns raised, but we believe the officers were acting in good faith here.



We've set out what we know below: — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 31, 2023

Er, that doesn't really make them sound like the "good guys" here.

People are offended by posters of missing people? What about Jewish people being offended by a mob calling for their murder ? — KJ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇮🇱 || کاپیتان عدالت (@KaptanJustice) October 31, 2023

Have you taken down any posters supporting Palestine or Palestinian flags to prevent tensions? — Wellington (@albundysdad) October 31, 2023

We're pretty sure the answer to that question is no.

Just so everyone is clear on the rules:



✅ Calling for Jihad (clearly a reference to inner spiritual struggle)



❌ Posters of missing civilians (unacceptable risk of "community tension") https://t.co/MfOEf3JNWl pic.twitter.com/76qs74YNZ5 — Sam Ashworth-Hayes (@SAshworthHayes) October 31, 2023

Have you tried not bowing down to your invaders? — TheBlakeElliott (@TheBlakeElliott) October 31, 2023

If there was ever a good use for this gif, it's for that statement from the London Metro Police:

That Metro Police justification is very disturbing.

***

