London Police Say Officers Who Removed Pics of People Hamas Kidnapped Were 'Acting in Good Faith'

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on October 31, 2023
Meme screenshot

You've already seen maddening stories from many areas about people pulling down posters featuring photos of people taken hostage by Hamas during their attacks in Israel earlier this month. But in London, it was some police officers who were seen taking down the posters:

A furious row has broken out after Metropolitan Police officers were filmed pulling down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas during the terror group's barbaric October 7 attack.

Two officers stripped the outside of Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, North London of flyers of the missing innocents after receiving calls from residents concerned about tension within the community.

Some locals in the area, which is home to a sizeable Jewish community, have slammed the officers over their 'disgusting actions'. 

The Metropolitan Police have put out a statement that might make you wonder if it was written by Rashida Tlaib.

The officers removed the posters, so the statement says, in order to avoid escalating tensions:

Er, that doesn't really make them sound like the "good guys" here. 

We're pretty sure the answer to that question is no.

If there was ever a good use for this gif, it's for that statement from the London Metro Police:

That Metro Police justification is very disturbing.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

