Twitchy Favorites Weigh in on the U.S. Taking in Palestinian Refugees

CBS News reported Tuesday night that the Biden administration was considering taking in Palestinian refugees and giving them a path to citizenship. Are these the same Palestinian refugees who have been raised since birth to hate the Jews and danced in the streets on October 7 in celebration? Not even their Arab neighbors will take them in. We did a post on Egypt's beautiful wall with several layers of razor wire.

If you're not a VIP member, first of all, shame on you. And second, you missed our own Doug Powers' VIP post on the public's reaction to taking in members of a terrorist state. (Spoiler: They're against it.) How badly does Joe Biden want to lose this election?

We checked in with some Twitchy favorites and rounded up their views on the subject.

The Biden administration is considering bringing certain Palestinians to the U.S. as refugees, a move that would offer a permanent safe haven to some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News. https://t.co/JKlEq2uxrx — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 30, 2024





No. Make Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, any of the Arab League take them. https://t.co/bE2BiyGjfJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 30, 2024

They've made it clear they don't want them. They're too extreme even for them.

No. The answer is no. There's a reason Egypt won't take them, Saudi won't take them, Jordan won't take them: the civilian population of Gaza supported Hamas by every available metric. Why would we possibly import them to the United States? Totally insane. https://t.co/AY4jkGduoL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 1, 2024

They hate America as much as they hate Israel. "The Great Satan." Sure, welcome, here's a cell phone and a prepaid debit card.

15 countries are under Sharia Law

50+ countries are majority-Muslim

0 of them want Palestinian refugees



Biden administration: We'll take them pic.twitter.com/P3oYSupfZt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 1, 2024

Start mass deportations now — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) May 1, 2024

Sharia law is not compatible with American culture.



We don’t want them. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 1, 2024

Pro-Palestinians are putting their flags on top of our universities as if the schools now belong to Palestine.



These people don’t want to join America.



They want to conquer it.



Biden welcoming these terrórists is just more proof that he hates America.pic.twitter.com/rTul2swHuZ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 1, 2024

Antisemites are screaming death to Jews and Americans. What's Biden's solution? Import more Antisemites from Gaza to America. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 1, 2024

They fit in their plans to fundelmentally change the US. — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) May 1, 2024

Oh they're perfect for american society. — Justin a (@Jadkins74818207) May 1, 2024

This is all you need to know about bringing them here. Umm, no. — Michael Seville (@Michaeldfl) May 1, 2024

I used to think Biden & the Dems were simply insane.



Now I am starting to think they're truly evil.



The damage they're doing to America is obviously planned & deliberate. — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) May 1, 2024

Let's fly in people who literally hate America and have no intention whatsoever to assimilate into the culture and set them up on a path to citizenship.

Biden is trading our security for the pro Hamas vote. — BoomBoomJenkins (@JenkinsBoom) May 1, 2024

Blue states welcome Sharia Law with open arms — BBallMom (@boss_lady567) May 1, 2024

We need zero more people that want to kill westerners and Jews. — Do What's Right (@do_whats_rite) May 1, 2024

Anyone seen the border security at the Gaza - Egyptian border? It rivals any Max Security prison. That alone should tell you what the "refugees" are like. When the Arab nations don't want them, take the freakin hint Biden. Good grief. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) May 1, 2024

These are terrorists coming, no Arab nations want them, what does that tell you? 71% of Palestinians supported Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and yet we are allowing them into our country. — BrownEyedGirl🇺🇸 (@BrownEyeGirl_45) May 1, 2024

How is the Biden administration even floating this idea? President Joe Biden should stay out of it and let the IDF free the refugees from Hamas — whom the vast majority of Palestinians support. This is an even more transparent bid to destroy the country that leaving the southern border open.

Just no.

