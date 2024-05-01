Twitchy Favorites Weigh in on the U.S. Taking in Palestinian Refugees

Antisemitism? Cenk Uygur Goes on Epic Rant About Jewish Power Over Media and...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 01, 2024
Meme

CBS News reported Tuesday night that the Biden administration was considering taking in Palestinian refugees and giving them a path to citizenship. Are these the same Palestinian refugees who have been raised since birth to hate the Jews and danced in the streets on October 7 in celebration? Not even their Arab neighbors will take them in. We did a post on Egypt's beautiful wall with several layers of razor wire.

If you're not a VIP member, first of all, shame on you. And second, you missed our own Doug Powers' VIP post on the public's reaction to taking in members of a terrorist state. (Spoiler: They're against it.) How badly does Joe Biden want to lose this election?

We checked in with some Twitchy favorites and rounded up their views on the subject.


They've made it clear they don't want them. They're too extreme even for them.

They hate America as much as they hate Israel. "The Great Satan." Sure, welcome, here's a cell phone and a prepaid debit card.

Let's fly in people who literally hate America and have no intention whatsoever to assimilate into the culture and set them up on a path to citizenship.

How is the Biden administration even floating this idea? President Joe Biden should stay out of it and let the IDF free the refugees from Hamas — whom the vast majority of Palestinians support. This is an even more transparent bid to destroy the country that leaving the southern border open.

Just no.

***

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO DANA LOESCH JOE BIDEN PALESTINE REFUGEES

