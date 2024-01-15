Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza

As Twitchy reported last September, a federal judge ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to remove all floating barriers and buoys in the Rio Grande River — Abbott's "torture devices" — meant to deter illegal immigrants from crossing there. Texas put up razor wire to deter crossings, and last October, a judge ordered the Biden administration to stop cutting the fencing. That gave the Biden administration the idea to use construction equipment to lift the razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under it:

He literally is making border patrol lift the fence because a court said they can't cut the wire anymore pic.twitter.com/aw9wYAuqAa — 🇺🇸 Army of the Awakened 🇺🇸 (@armyoftheawaken) November 4, 2023

Speaking of razor wire, check out the border fence Egypt has put up to keep Gazans from flooding into the country.

Welcome to the newly reinforced Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt 👇



Egypt worked around the clock to reinforce the border to make sure not a single Palestinian refugee could enter.



Why so much hate for their Palestinian "brothers"? 🤔

https://t.co/17kdIc7ukY — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 13, 2024

Now that's a border fence.

Could we hire Egypt to do our wall? I think theirs looks pretty good. — SiLV3RH4WK (@silv3rh4wk1) January 13, 2024

Egypt learns from history. — JackHudler (@JackHudler) January 14, 2024

It’s not hate. It’s national security Palestinians destabilize every nation they occupy. Look at their history in Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, and Israel. They destroy anything they touch. — Jared Jobbins (@JJobbinsSr) January 14, 2024

Looks to me like they don't want their culture infected by another culture like a cancer. — Tod Policandriotes (@drtod1000) January 13, 2024

Walls work. Ask Egypt. — Hugh Morton (@Hmorton583) January 14, 2024

Not hate... realism. The Egyptians understand that the Gazans are pure political poison. — Jon Tarr (@JonTarr17) January 14, 2024

Why is it, not one Arab nation wants to take in their Palestinian neighbors? 🤔 — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) January 14, 2024

The lessons of Lebanon are not lost on the Egyptians.



Why would they want to destabilize their country by allowing Hamas and/or the “Palestinian Authority” to set up political and military operations in Egypt?



There’s always South Africa. — Jeffery Myers:UNLEASHED (@jefferymyers) January 14, 2024

Blood knows blood 🤣😂



Seems all to well 😂 — The Coll3ctor (@The_Coll3ctor) January 14, 2024

Frankly I don't blame Egypt. — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) January 14, 2024

They learned from Europe's lessons, they just didn't want to be colonized — Alice Preston (@alice_preston11) January 14, 2024

Would you look at that big beautiful wall... — Jon (@pay_attn) January 14, 2024

Funny how all of Gaza's Arab neighbors don't want Palestinians setting up camp in their countries. Why would Egypt want a bunch of extremists bringing their poison into the country? Hamas could set up shop there …

***