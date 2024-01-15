Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza

Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 15, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported last September, a federal judge ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to remove all floating barriers and buoys in the Rio Grande River — Abbott's "torture devices" — meant to deter illegal immigrants from crossing there. Texas put up razor wire to deter crossings, and last October, a judge ordered the Biden administration to stop cutting the fencing. That gave the Biden administration the idea to use construction equipment to lift the razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under it:

Speaking of razor wire, check out the border fence Egypt has put up to keep Gazans from flooding into the country.

Now that's a border fence.

Funny how all of Gaza's Arab neighbors don't want Palestinians setting up camp in their countries. Why would Egypt want a bunch of extremists bringing their poison into the country? Hamas could set up shop there …

***

