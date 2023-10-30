So CRT IS Being Taught In Schools. Libs of TikTok Exposes PA School...
Judge Orders Biden Administration to Stop Cutting Razor Wire Barriers

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 30, 2023

As Twitchy has reported, if President Joe Biden is trying to stem the flood of illegal immigrants over the southern border, there would be no way to tell. In fact, it's just the opposite. The Biden administration is doing whatever it can to remove any barriers to crossing the border.

When Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas put out floating barriers in the Rio Grande to discourage immigrants from crossing, Biden's Justice Department ordered him to stop and remove them; they were illegal because they were a construction done without input from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or something was their excuse. 

At the end of September, we saw a video of agents from the Biden administration cutting razor wire fencing that Abbott had put up along the border:

Abbott told Biden, "See you in court" and left the floating barriers up. Now we're hearing that a federal judge is stopping the Biden administration from cutting the razor wire.

"Just think about that for a moment."

As we said earlier, show us evidence that Biden's not doing all he can to invite more illegals into the country.

Here are the "torture devices":

The answer: Don't try to cross there. Try an official port of entry.

A lot of people are saying that, and they're not wrong. 

We'll spend a hundred billion dollars so that Ukraine can defend its borders but put up a fence in Texas and the Biden administration files a lawsuit. Abbott's just doing Biden's job for him.

***

