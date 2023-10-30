Judge Orders Biden Administration to Stop Cutting Razor Wire Barriers

As Twitchy has reported, if President Joe Biden is trying to stem the flood of illegal immigrants over the southern border, there would be no way to tell. In fact, it's just the opposite. The Biden administration is doing whatever it can to remove any barriers to crossing the border.

Advertisement

When Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas put out floating barriers in the Rio Grande to discourage immigrants from crossing, Biden's Justice Department ordered him to stop and remove them; they were illegal because they were a construction done without input from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or something was their excuse.

At the end of September, we saw a video of agents from the Biden administration cutting razor wire fencing that Abbott had put up along the border:

Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings.



Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.



I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire. pic.twitter.com/eMtLS8Z6WI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

Abbott told Biden, "See you in court" and left the floating barriers up. Now we're hearing that a federal judge is stopping the Biden administration from cutting the razor wire.

A federal judge ordered that the Biden Administration can no longer cut razor wire along the Texas/Mexico border to allow illegal immigrants to freely enter our country....



The President of the United States had to be defeated in court to protect our southern border...



Just… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 30, 2023

"Just think about that for a moment."

As we said earlier, show us evidence that Biden's not doing all he can to invite more illegals into the country.

Here are the "torture devices":

The answer: Don't try to cross there. Try an official port of entry.

Insane — MonkeyFace (@ZetaReticulon) October 30, 2023

Good! Now Texas can proceed with its law suit against the Biden administration for damages &$$$ caused by massive illegal migration…



California, Arizona and New Mexico are you paying attention to this!!! — Please Stand By (@Please_StandBye) October 30, 2023

We are living in a dystopian novel right now. — Aries-Atlas (@elebull) October 30, 2023

He is not defending this country. Is that not grounds for impeachment? How many have died at the hands of illegals crossing the border on his watch? How many kids have vanished? — TheAuMan (@TheAuMan1) October 30, 2023

Now impeachment is due. — Saylor Twift™️ (@SaylorTruth) October 30, 2023

This should have been the reason for impeachment — Lee Delmar (@Lee_Delmar) October 30, 2023

A lot of people are saying that, and they're not wrong.

Advertisement

He should be tried for treason simply for that, among several other reasons. — DLM (@Duaners) October 30, 2023

We'll spend a hundred billion dollars so that Ukraine can defend its borders but put up a fence in Texas and the Biden administration files a lawsuit. Abbott's just doing Biden's job for him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



