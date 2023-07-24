See you in court: Gov. Greg Abbott refusing to take down barriers in the Rio Grande

A couple of days ago, Twitchy reported on perpetual loser Beta O'Rourke posted a picture of a baby being trafficked under what looked like razor wire, and O'Rourke said this is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing. That's funny … we don't see Abbott anywhere in the photo. He was probably off whipping Haitian migrants from his wheelchair.

This is what Abbott is doing.



This is why we have to stop him. https://t.co/bqPX51f1VJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 21, 2023

That photo was posted by a reporter in Albany, New York … hardly a border town.

Abbott recently put up barriers in the Rio Grande to discourage crossings by illegal immigrants. The Justice Department demanded that Abbott take down the floating barriers, but Abbott is refusing.

#BREAKING: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is refusing to take down floating barriers in the Rio Grande in direct defiance of the Biden administration's order to remove the buoys. https://t.co/eKkY0A8WpN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 24, 2023

Anna Giaritelli reports for The Washington Examiner:

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is refusing to take down floating barriers in the Rio Grande in direct defiance of the Biden administration's order to remove the buoys. “Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Monday. “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.” In the letter, Abbott accused the Biden administration of enabling the border crisis over the past two and a half years, which has resulted in more than 5 million noncitizens apprehended while crossing illegally since Biden took office. “If you truly care about human life, you must begin enforcing federal immigration laws,” Abbott wrote. “By doing so, you can help me stop migrants from wagering their lives in the waters of the Rio Grande River.

Why would the Biden administration order Texas to take down the buoys? It's almost as though the Biden White House's policy is open borders.

Come and make us. https://t.co/LB83xWcjY2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2023

Good for Abbott. He has every right to protect his state from the invasion — Kirk Brown (@The_Kirk_Brown) July 24, 2023

The Biden administration is refusing to secure the border and to enforce the nation's immigration laws. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 24, 2023

Good.

Zero sympathy- they had years to secure the border and refused.



Given they can’t do the job, we’ll find others who will. — Tex Abrams (@SnarkyButTru) July 24, 2023

Excellent. States must defy a tyrannical federal government. — David G (@GDclarkgardner) July 24, 2023

Has anyone informed God Emperor Biden of this? — Steve S (@DangrMous) July 24, 2023

Some are calling the barriers "cruel" and "not pro-life" and posting that photo of O'Rourke's baby. The barriers are there to discourage migrants from risking their lives in crossing the river. Migrants ignoring common sense and trying to make it through anyway are making a choice — nothing is forcing them to cross.

Don't know how a president imagines that he has any authority to tell a state what to do with its own waterways. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) July 24, 2023

We've been waiting more than two years for President Biden to propose his solution to the border "challenge." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' latest accomplishment is banning the use of "illegal aliens" to describe illegal aliens.

