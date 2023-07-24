With Biden scandals deepening, WH reporter pins KJP down on Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
KJP Pressed on Biden Crime Family Bombshell
The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
National Review on Jason Aldean: We need songs about virtue, not violence
Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?
Eric Adams Gets Heckled on the Streets of NYC
Good Lord, Ann Coulter DEFENDS Joe Biden’s treatment of his seventh granddaughter
Bulwark continues to stay above Trumpy fray with new hit on 'the pudding...
Jonathan Turley has a new Biden-inspired nickname for the FBI
Real Journalists™ have a lot to learn from this frosh student journo who...
Sound of Freedom Beat Indiana Jones
Father of child battling pediatric cancer tells how a wish from Make-A-Wish became...
CNN senior commentator skewers Kamala Harris' BS narrative about Florida omitting slavery...

See you in court: Gov. Greg Abbott refusing to take down barriers in the Rio Grande

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A couple of days ago, Twitchy reported on perpetual loser Beta O'Rourke posted a picture of a baby being trafficked under what looked like razor wire, and O'Rourke said this is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing. That's funny … we don't see Abbott anywhere in the photo. He was probably off whipping Haitian migrants from his wheelchair.

That photo was posted by a reporter in Albany, New York … hardly a border town.

Abbott recently put up barriers in the Rio Grande to discourage crossings by illegal immigrants. The Justice Department demanded that Abbott take down the floating barriers, but Abbott is refusing.

Anna Giaritelli reports for The Washington Examiner:

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is refusing to take down floating barriers in the Rio Grande in direct defiance of the Biden administration's order to remove the buoys.

“Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Monday. “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

In the letter, Abbott accused the Biden administration of enabling the border crisis over the past two and a half years, which has resulted in more than 5 million noncitizens apprehended while crossing illegally since Biden took office.

“If you truly care about human life, you must begin enforcing federal immigration laws,” Abbott wrote. “By doing so, you can help me stop migrants from wagering their lives in the waters of the Rio Grande River.

Recommended

The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
justmindy

Why would the Biden administration order Texas to take down the buoys? It's almost as though the Biden White House's policy is open borders.

Some are calling the barriers "cruel" and "not pro-life" and posting that photo of O'Rourke's baby. The barriers are there to discourage migrants from risking their lives in crossing the river. Migrants ignoring common sense and trying to make it through anyway are making a choice — nothing is forcing them to cross.

We've been waiting more than two years for President Biden to propose his solution to the border "challenge." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' latest accomplishment is banning the use of "illegal aliens" to describe illegal aliens.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GREG ABBOTT JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MIGRANTS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
justmindy
LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine
FuzzyChimp
Real Journalists™ have a lot to learn from this frosh student journo who took down Stanford's president
Sarah D
KJP Pressed on Biden Crime Family Bombshell
Twitchy Staff
‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los Angeles reporter
Aaron Walker
Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating justmindy