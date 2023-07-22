Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott must be stopped from doing what's in this picture

In Texas, Beto O'Rourke failed to get himself elected to the Senate and most recently lost his bid to get Gov. Greg Abbott out of office, but he's still bringing on the criticism no matter how ridiculous.

President Biden's failure to secure the border (not that he tried -- quite the opposite actually) has caused border state governors to take matters into their own hands, and O'Rourke would like everybody to believe that what's happening in this picture is the fault of Gov. Abbott:

This is what Abbott is doing.



This is why we have to stop him. https://t.co/bqPX51f1VJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 21, 2023

Greg Abbott is doing that? That's odd, because we don't see him in the picture.

These men are smuggling a child and Beto is blaming Gov Abbott. On brand. https://t.co/E9C3uviPs1 — Kayla Rae (@KayRae317) July 22, 2023

Is Abbott doing that or are human traffickers doing that? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 22, 2023

When Biden was running for president he said loud and clear that if he were to become president people should "surge to the border," so maybe O'Rourke should reserve at least some of the blame for Joe. But that's not going to happen because the narrative is more important.

This is what I don't understand. Why are you blaming Abbott and not the people who are attempting to enter the country illegally? https://t.co/OzCcmfe6mQ — 117th 🚔🚨 (@MSPTrooper21) July 22, 2023

The problem isn't Abbott at all. The real problem is our laws. If you make a law telling people they can live in any house they break into, the problem isn't the doors keeping them out, it's the stupid law encouraging them to trespass. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 22, 2023

I have a better idea! Instead of stopping Abott how about we stop the illegal crossings! PROBLEM SOLVED!!!! See how easy that was?! https://t.co/jRTsC0Juto — Patrick C. (@Conn4Patrick) July 22, 2023

That would certainly make a lot more sense -- not that lefties like O'Rourke are interested in anything that makes sense.

There’s a great way to stop this from happening, secure the border. https://t.co/JVOWpJn8JL — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 has hope for the future! (@Tamzilla_52) July 21, 2023

DHS Secretary Mayorkas' idea of securing the border is to not say the words "illegal alien."

