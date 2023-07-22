Pic of Hunter Biden's lawyer 'during visit by the president's son' sparks up...
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott must be stopped from doing what's in this picture

Doug P.  |  10:13 AM on July 22, 2023
In Texas, Beto O'Rourke failed to get himself elected to the Senate and most recently lost his bid to get Gov. Greg Abbott out of office, but he's still bringing on the criticism no matter how ridiculous.

President Biden's failure to secure the border (not that he tried -- quite the opposite actually) has caused border state governors to take matters into their own hands, and O'Rourke would like everybody to believe that what's happening in this picture is the fault of Gov. Abbott: 

Greg Abbott is doing that? That's odd, because we don't see him in the picture.

When Biden was running for president he said loud and clear that if he were to become president people should "surge to the border," so maybe O'Rourke should reserve at least some of the blame for Joe. But that's not going to happen because the narrative is more important.

That would certainly make a lot more sense -- not that lefties like O'Rourke are interested in anything that makes sense.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas' idea of securing the border is to not say the words "illegal alien."

