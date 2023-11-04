Watch as the Feds Literally Lift a Border Fence in Texas to Let Migrants In

As this editor has asked several times, if President Joe Biden weren't actively encouraging illegal immigrants to cross into the U.S., what would he be doing differently? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put barriers in the Rio Grande to discourage immigrants from crossing; the federal government sued to have them removed. Abbott put up razor wire fencing, and the Biden administration sent agents to cut the wire. A federal judge intervened and ordered the Biden administration to stop cutting the razor wire fencing — but the judge didn't say anything about using construction equipment to lift the fencing so immigrants could just walk under it.

Advertisement

He literally is making border patrol lift the fence because a court said they can't cut the wire anymore pic.twitter.com/aw9wYAuqAa — 🇺🇸 Army of the Awakened 🇺🇸 (@armyoftheawaken) November 4, 2023

Texas installed a border fence to keep illegal migrants out.



The federal government came and lifted it to allow hundreds of illegals to pour in.



It’s not a crisis. It’s an invasion.



pic.twitter.com/oVRMEadF8I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 2, 2023

Texas installed a border fence to keep illegal immigrants out… only for the federal government to come lift it up to allow more illegals back in pic.twitter.com/5ItHaZ5TX0 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) November 3, 2023

Once again … what more could Biden do to prove the border "crisis" is intentional?

God Bless Texas.



After the feds used a fork lift to tear down our border fence, Texas responded by replacing them with shipping containers.



Every time they tear it down, we’ll build it up.

pic.twitter.com/aGoNtKEjCs — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) November 2, 2023

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2023

It is a capitulation, it is disgusting — brumars (@brumarsh) November 2, 2023

Why? Who stands to benefit? — Lachlan Phillips e/𓁜 (@bitcloud) November 2, 2023

Not American citizens.

This makes me sick. — Lisa (@lalalainsd) November 3, 2023

Impeachable, arrestable offenses — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) November 3, 2023

It's all part of the plan — Arabella 🌸 (@Camila_only03) November 2, 2023

Isn't that the opposite of what the federal government is supposed to do? The exact opposite? — Tracey Kendall (@ttkendall) November 3, 2023

Nothing to see here border is closed move along. 🙄 — Adam Tomblin (@adamtomblin) November 2, 2023

A highly organized, well-funded, planned invasion. — John D (@RedWingGrips) November 2, 2023

Look at all those fighting age males from who knows what countries that just came in. — Dalon Pobran (@mtbigskylife) November 2, 2023

No way? Is this actually true? — Emil Pfeiffer Stenbøg (@StenbEmil) November 2, 2023

Is it actually true? Again, it certainly sounds true. The Biden administration has always come down against Texas when it tries to secure its own border. Hopefully, this isn't true and we're not seeing what we're seeing.

Advertisement

***