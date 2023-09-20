Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported earlier Wednesday, "It’s a total free-for-all all in Eagle Pass right now," with well over a thousand single adult males crossing the border into the United States. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been trying to discourage immigrants with buoys in the Rio Grande and razor wire along the shore. The Biden administration not only demanded that Texas remove the buoys, claiming some B.S. that they were an illegal structure because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weren't consulted, but also demanded that Texas do it themselves.

Abbott said, "See you in court." Texas isn't removing the razor wire, but Abbott says the Biden administration came in Wednesday and started cutting the razor wire.

Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings.



Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.



I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire. pic.twitter.com/eMtLS8Z6WI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

So, everything Texas does to protect its borders and stem the flow of illegal immigrants gets undone by the Biden administration. You'd almost think that the Biden administration welcomes the invasion; after all, Biden did tell migrants during the primary debates to surge to the border after he was elected.

What single thing has Biden done to slow the parade of illegal immigrants into the country?

Thank you Abbott, sue them! — Red Pill Broadcast (@RED_PILL_BCAST) September 20, 2023

Obviously we need to have a stronger deterrent — Тнε Вσσкιsн Вαвε (@_TheBookishbabe) September 20, 2023

Look Greg if you do the right thing you'd have lots of us back you up.



I mean in person, volunteering — Trust No One! (@Ranchwater12) September 20, 2023

This is just absolutely unbelievable — Samuel Soehnel (@SamuelSoehnel) September 20, 2023

Arrest the people who cut the fence for destruction of property — D Beaux (@DBeaux78) September 20, 2023

Send the National Guard and stop this invasion. Now! — Paige R.🇺🇸 (@paigered3) September 20, 2023

Charge them with treason under the Texas Constitution. This is what the treason provision was written for. — Texans Speak Out Against Impeachment of Ken Paxton (@TexansSpeakOut) September 20, 2023

You are well within your Constitutional right to enforce the Texas border if the federal government refuses to do so.

Time to sue the feds and demand money for what Texas has endured for three years. — Blame Soros | America Last | Get Used to It (@Jude_62) September 20, 2023

It's like the federal government is sabotaging us. — Jenny☆ 🍖 (@judygohome) September 20, 2023

Our own President removing borders to our sovereign country. Thank you, Gov. Abbott. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) September 20, 2023

And the left claims Biden hasn’t done anything to open the border. — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) September 20, 2023

How about you send in the Rangers to arrest them? And tell the feds to come get them if they want them? — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) September 20, 2023

Somebody has to do something; the invasion has gotten way out of control. Send them all to Delaware and Martha's Vineyard. — Texas Red. (@rudyvgranados) September 20, 2023

Build the wall & staff it. — Jane (@Janeluv) September 20, 2023

Any attempt Texas makes at protecting the border is met with a lawsuit or something like this from the federal government. The Biden administration isn't allowing a state to protect its own borders. This editor hates to be negative (not really), but if the GOP can't defeat Biden in 2024 with this sort of thing going on, they're useless.

In an alternate America, all of the cable news networks would have a running tally of illegal crossings in the corner of their screens.

