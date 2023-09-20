Actual victim blaming: Ohio cops in hot water for response to 11-year-old grooming...
Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 20, 2023

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported earlier Wednesday, "It’s a total free-for-all all in Eagle Pass right now," with well over a thousand single adult males crossing the border into the United States. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been trying to discourage immigrants with buoys in the Rio Grande and razor wire along the shore. The Biden administration not only demanded that Texas remove the buoys, claiming some B.S. that they were an illegal structure because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weren't consulted, but also demanded that Texas do it themselves.

Abbott said, "See you in court." Texas isn't removing the razor wire, but Abbott says the Biden administration came in Wednesday and started cutting the razor wire.

So, everything Texas does to protect its borders and stem the flow of illegal immigrants gets undone by the Biden administration. You'd almost think that the Biden administration welcomes the invasion; after all, Biden did tell migrants during the primary debates to surge to the border after he was elected.

What single thing has Biden done to slow the parade of illegal immigrants into the country?

Any attempt Texas makes at protecting the border is met with a lawsuit or something like this from the federal government. The Biden administration isn't allowing a state to protect its own borders. This editor hates to be negative (not really), but if the GOP can't defeat Biden in 2024 with this sort of thing going on, they're useless.

In an alternate America, all of the cable news networks would have a running tally of illegal crossings in the corner of their screens.

Tags: BORDER GREG ABBOTT JOE BIDEN TEXAS

