4,000 people have crossed illegally into Texas since... THIS MORNING?

Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on September 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

Over six months ago, the Biden White House bragged about taking "historic steps" to secure the border, claiming they inherited a mess from the Trump administration:

President Biden has taken historic steps to secure our border and rebuild a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system that was gutted by the previous Administration. Over the past two years, the Biden-Harris Administration has secured more resources for border security than any of the presidents who preceded him, deployed the most agents ever—more than 23,000—to address the situation at the border, prevented record levels of illicit fentanyl from entering our country, and brought together world leaders on a framework to deal with changing migration patterns that are impacting the entire Western Hemisphere. The Administration has also put in place new measures to enhance security at the border and reduce the number of individuals crossing unlawfully between ports of entry while expanding and expediting legal pathways for orderly migration for individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The President also outlined new consequences for those who fail to use these new legal pathways.

As you know, DHS Secretary Mayorkas has also claimed the border is secure.

Does this look remotely "secure" to anybody (except Dems & some media who refuse to look at it): 

Doug P.
The total number of illegal crossings so far today? According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, the number is 4,000 so far, and that's just in one area:

Wow. And the day is far from over.

Forget corruption for the moment, the Republicans should be impeaching Mayorkas AND Biden for dereliction of duty and allowing an invasion of the U.S. Meanwhile, VP and "border czar" Kamala Harris has her priorities:

*** 

