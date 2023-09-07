Here's a photo of the 'torture device' Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed against migrants

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a federal judge has ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to remove all barriers and buoys in the Rio Grande River meant to deter illegal immigrants from crossing there. According to the federal government, the real crime is trying to build a barrier without consulting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Keep in mind — Joe Biden and his administration sued Texas to make them remove the barriers. Tell us again how Biden isn't for open borders.

Mike Sington posted a photo of the "torture device" in the Rio Grande.

Federal judge orders Texas to remove Greg Abbott’s torture device (floating buoys) from the Rio Grande River by September 15. pic.twitter.com/yn0aDoXRDh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 7, 2023

"Torture device." They whipped those Haitians too, didn't they?

Greg Abbott should be charged with murder for putting it out. — Ripley (@Ripley49952702) September 7, 2023

But no one's died.

Abbott should be charged with attempted murder — Jacqueline Howe (@HoweJacq) September 7, 2023

That's more like it.





Until the feds get involved and start stemming the flow of illegal migration, please keep them there. — sammy dean (@sammydean2401) September 7, 2023

But then sanctuary cities will complain when they get newcomers. You all are insufferable. — ActivistHistoryTeach (@HistoryTeachdfk) September 7, 2023

I hope TX refuses. It's a state matter. Not federal. — Professor ZedsDead1973 🇺🇸🍊 (@SCROOLOOSE11) September 7, 2023

What's torturous about them? — carl ireton (@carl43183) September 7, 2023

You have to voluntarily get into the river to even get near them.

Buoys are not torture devices. TX had to put up this make shift deturant because people were drowning in the river trying to enter the border illegally. Come in through the port of authorities the legal way. — David Whitington (@DavJwhit) September 7, 2023

Abbott should follow the Biden example and ignore the order. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 7, 2023

Because we no longer have a border.



Good job, Democrats! — Election Denier Doug (@vrstar1) September 7, 2023

Here’s an idea. If you try to come into this country by way of a river that probably means you’re more likely a criminal and don’t want to deal with boarder agents and come into this country the legal way — TJ (@p02118688) September 7, 2023

After hearing Mayor Eric Adams say that illegal immigrants are destroying his city, it's time to bus in more.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



