Here's a photo of the 'torture device' Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed against migrants

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a federal judge has ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to remove all barriers and buoys in the Rio Grande River meant to deter illegal immigrants from crossing there. According to the federal government, the real crime is trying to build a barrier without consulting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Keep in mind — Joe Biden and his administration sued Texas to make them remove the barriers. Tell us again how Biden isn't for open borders.

Mike Sington posted a photo of the "torture device" in the Rio Grande.

"Torture device." They whipped those Haitians too, didn't they?

But no one's died.

That's more like it.


You have to voluntarily get into the river to even get near them.

