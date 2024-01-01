Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein Docs and HOO BOY

It is not lost on this Twitchy editor that nothing, and we mean NOTHING, ever seems to stick to the really bad people in American politics. We hate to think about what Hunter Biden might be up to even as we write this article ... bleh. We imagine it has always been sort of this way, but man oh man, the Clintons REALLY started the bad politicians with a D by their name get away with everything theme that's so prevalent in the narrative of today.

Advertisement

So even though we are totally psyched to see this about Bill Clinton, we don't expect much to come of it, unfortunately. Every time we think, 'TICK TOCK, MOFOS' absolutely nothing happens to these people.

Bill Clinton will be identified 50 times in Epstein docs as “John Doe 36” pic.twitter.com/PSVn6QSWXz — 🗡️🛡️Sir Rickster🛡️🗡️ (@Rickster_75) January 1, 2024

Not that any of us are surprised to see this news ...

Leaked photo of Chauntae Davies, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, giving a back massage to Bill Clinton in 2002.



Clinton flew on Epstein's plane at least 26 times in 2002 and 2003.



Do you think the FBI ever questioned Bill Clinton about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein? pic.twitter.com/lWSYYAz09x — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 31, 2023

JUST IN: Bill Clinton’s name is expected to be released in the Epstein court documents in the new year.



S*xual abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre claims she met Clinton on Epstein's private island which was refuted by Ghislaine Maxwell.



According to flight logs from Epstein’s… pic.twitter.com/4e9UfHoQ4i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2023

From Rugg's tweet:

JUST IN: Bill Clinton’s name is expected to be released in the Epstein court documents in the new year. S*xual abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre claims she met Clinton on Epstein's private island which was refuted by Ghislaine Maxwell. According to flight logs from Epstein’s pilot, Bill Clinton was a frequent flyer on Epstein’s jet. According to court documents, Clinton is identified as “Doe 36” and is mentioned in over 50 redacted filings (ABC News).

Mentioned over 50 times.

Wow. In the real world, in a common-sense world, this would not be redacted, this would be evidence against a predator, but in the, 'It's (D)ifferent when (D)ems (D)o It' world? Watch how quickly this goes away. Watch how fast the mainstream media claims the real story is Republicans POUNCE.

Do you think he is nervous right now.....? #WeWantAnswers pic.twitter.com/PGgPTUllf0 — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) January 1, 2024

*cough cough*

Bill Clinton to be unmasked as ‘John Doe 36’ and identified more than 50 times in Jeffrey Epstein doc dump



Clinton, 77, is mentioned more than 50 times across redacted documents related to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.



- ABC News pic.twitter.com/mJoLvZjM5T — David Roth-Lindberg (@RothLindberg) January 1, 2024

We hope this means you can grab your popcorn but at the same time ... we just don't have any real 'faith' that any Clinton will ever be held responsible for anything.

Stay tuned.

======================================================================

Related:

'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate

And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One

PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hassan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some MAJOR Trolling But Still ... LOL

Advertisement

Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked

Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shuts Down Replies

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.