Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein Docs and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on January 01, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

It is not lost on this Twitchy editor that nothing, and we mean NOTHING, ever seems to stick to the really bad people in American politics. We hate to think about what Hunter Biden might be up to even as we write this article ... bleh. We imagine it has always been sort of this way, but man oh man, the Clintons REALLY started the bad politicians with a D by their name get away with everything theme that's so prevalent in the narrative of today.

So even though we are totally psyched to see this about Bill Clinton, we don't expect much to come of it, unfortunately. Every time we think, 'TICK TOCK, MOFOS' absolutely nothing happens to these people.

Not that any of us are surprised to see this news ... 

From Rugg's tweet:

JUST IN: Bill Clinton’s name is expected to be released in the Epstein court documents in the new year.

S*xual abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre claims she met Clinton on Epstein's private island which was refuted by Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to flight logs from Epstein’s pilot, Bill Clinton was a frequent flyer on Epstein’s jet.

According to court documents, Clinton is identified as “Doe 36” and is mentioned in over 50 redacted filings (ABC News).

Mentioned over 50 times.

Wow. In the real world, in a common-sense world, this would not be redacted, this would be evidence against a predator, but in the, 'It's (D)ifferent when (D)ems (D)o It' world? Watch how quickly this goes away. Watch how fast the mainstream media claims the real story is Republicans POUNCE.

*cough cough*

We hope this means you can grab your popcorn but at the same time ... we just don't have any real 'faith' that any Clinton will ever be held responsible for anything.

Stay tuned.

