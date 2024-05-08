Every Dem Attack on Trump Is a Masterclass in Projection
Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and Bowls of Pot

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on May 08, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle

Actor Seth Rogen has often had some terrible political takes, but that is not shocking from a Hollywood type. There is one thing Rogen really apparently likes though. It's marijuana. This week, he kicked off his new comedy show 'Seth Smokes the Bowl' at the Hollywood Bowl. Get it? He really likes to smoke pot.

The giant bong was an interesting touch.

He needs to puff, puff and pass if he wants the crowd to find it funny.

Does smoking too much weed take away your ability to read the room?

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
At least he can laugh at himself.

The cringe is strong with this one.

America is begging you.

'Dazed and Confused' was a movie for a generation. This is just embarrassing. 

Can we trade him for maple syrup?

You smell like Bob Marley, dude. They all know you smoke weed.




