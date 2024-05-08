Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and Bowls of Pot

Actor Seth Rogen has often had some terrible political takes, but that is not shocking from a Hollywood type. There is one thing Rogen really apparently likes though. It's marijuana. This week, he kicked off his new comedy show 'Seth Smokes the Bowl' at the Hollywood Bowl. Get it? He really likes to smoke pot.

Seth Rogen lights a giant bong to start his “Seth Smokes the Bowl” show at the Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/71i5M4tSSq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2024

The giant bong was an interesting touch.

These are one of those things that are funny when you're stoned, but not when you're not, @Sethrogen 😹 — ⛉⚔ ᵂⁱᴿᵉᴰ•ᵁˢᴰ ⚔⛊ 🧶 (@Xx_WiReD_xX) May 8, 2024

He needs to puff, puff and pass if he wants the crowd to find it funny.

Honestly I think people who make the fact that they smoke pot the entirety of their personality are worse than vegans and cross-fitters https://t.co/eILMVczMjY — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 8, 2024

Even Gallagher knew when to dial back on the watermelon bit. https://t.co/igUBGHE2wf — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) May 8, 2024

Does smoking too much weed take away your ability to read the room?

Imagine being 42 years old, and your whole personality is smoking pot https://t.co/xYRmWMpONr — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 8, 2024

We get it man https://t.co/Ex071N9bHe — jazz (@jazzanchovy) May 8, 2024

I almost admire his commitment to being a parody of himself. https://t.co/4HvcAqenxz — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) May 8, 2024

At least he can laugh at himself.

Can we please just make weed illegal again https://t.co/K0U6ljKaMp — The Official CEO (Publicly Traded) (@TheCEO_OfficiaI) May 8, 2024

Listen, I’m pro-cannabis (although not a stoner), and it’s crazy to me that it’s illegal here, but what is it with this guy? Does anyone find any value in this? If so, what is it? What is enjoyable about this? How is it funny? Incredibly cringeworthy. https://t.co/d7pMLwGu7W — Chríss (@Chriss_m) May 8, 2024

The cringe is strong with this one.

Make weed illegal so it can be cool again https://t.co/MrJoQFZ6zG — cigs (evil now) (@EvilCigs) May 8, 2024

Get a new joke, dude. https://t.co/ioOU6zGERm — Aleks Acacia (@aleksacacia) May 8, 2024

America is begging you.

Poster boy for the permanently adolescent douche bags of the world. https://t.co/YePa6ArCKw — BatMN (@_BatMN_) May 8, 2024

Potheads were always cringe, but there was a time when weed smoking was transgressive; Dazed and Confused, movies like that. The Weed™️ Era is somehow worse than that https://t.co/0HsyZvULJK — JordanB (@JordanBVide0s) May 8, 2024

'Dazed and Confused' was a movie for a generation. This is just embarrassing.

Dude legit peaked in 2009 — PatrickDamnHarris (@HarrisDamn) May 8, 2024

When a rich fossil's entire identity is smoking a foul smelling plant to escape reality.



Seems sad. — Malcolm Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) May 8, 2024

Can we send him back to Canada? — Mark Schipper (@TheMarkSchipper) May 8, 2024

Can we trade him for maple syrup?

This might have been funny in 2008 — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) May 8, 2024

His weed shtick is so over played. Only he thinks this is funny. Like the rest of his “comedy.” — D Chapple (@TwoPawShakur) May 8, 2024

You smell like Bob Marley, dude. They all know you smoke weed.











