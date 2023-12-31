'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate

AG Hamilton has continued to call out and battle antisemitism and misinformation all across social media and sadly, traditional media. There is no better account on Twitter to follow if you want the truth about what is happening with Israel and this conflict.

Advertisement

The rest is just noise.

Especially accounts like Mehdi Hasan, who AG was more than happy to correct.

One of the “kids” Mehdi cites as being killed (implying wrongly) took his car and intentionally tried to run over a bunch of people. 5 were injured.



Yes, this conflict predates 10/7. As does the terrorism that fuels it and leads to so much death.https://t.co/IpPfGcpzzz https://t.co/SV2p4ANrFG pic.twitter.com/ecKSDcaM0r — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 30, 2023

Enter one of the foulest, nastiest accounts we've seen in quite some time, Briahna Joy Gray.

You support the assassination of children. I hope hell is real. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 31, 2023

For her sake, she should probably hope against Hell being a real place.

Ahem.

AG fired back:

You’re an antisemite and liar. Your lies about me won’t change the truth about you. If it is real, you will definitely be there.



But while I have you, are you still lying about the mass rape of Jewish women and claiming the hostages were treated “humanely”? https://t.co/1DMmgOhoVT pic.twitter.com/bEeOHBumCI — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2023

Your lies about me won't change the truth about you.

Damn, that's good.

All we can assume is she didn't know how to respond because this is weak ... and gross.

Thanks for sharing my based tweets.



Free Palestine from the river to the sea. 🇵🇸 https://t.co/0btOIsd9EC — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 31, 2023

See? Gross.

Just. Gross.

AG dropped the mic:

I’ll take that as a yes. You’re still lying about Jewish women not being raped and hostages being treated humanely. Thanks for again confirming who you are.



Your hate tweets won’t make Israel or Jews go away. https://t.co/aaQt32A5A3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2023

It’s a shame that The Hill chooses to give such hate a platform, but the best response is to spread the truth.



Here is the extensive evidence of mass rapes from 10/7 that Briahna Joy Gray chooses to lie about: https://t.co/fiBAg7JwAq — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2023

Let's not pretend The Hill actually cares one way or another as long as the person in question checks the correct identity boxes.

Antisemites are gonna antisemite.

Luckily, plenty of people had AG's back:

Why are so many people auditioning to be the next president of Harvard? pic.twitter.com/qvUG9HhvEb — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 31, 2023

OK, Nazi — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) December 31, 2023

Your hatred of Israel is one thing. Your JEW-HATING EUGENICS conspiracy theories are another thing. @robbysoave calls this #snitchtagging. Fine. He and @thehill ought to be ashamed of associating with such a brazen Jew Hater! https://t.co/d9LLTIXik4 — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) December 31, 2023

She is legit scary.

Advertisement

And what makes her scarier is SHE thinks she's the good guy.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

======================================================================

Related:

And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One

PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hassan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some MAJOR Trolling But Still ... LOL

Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked

Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shuts Down Replies

'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.