'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on December 31, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

AG Hamilton has continued to call out and battle antisemitism and misinformation all across social media and sadly, traditional media. There is no better account on Twitter to follow if you want the truth about what is happening with Israel and this conflict.

The rest is just noise.

Especially accounts like Mehdi Hasan, who AG was more than happy to correct.

Enter one of the foulest, nastiest accounts we've seen in quite some time, Briahna Joy Gray.

For her sake, she should probably hope against Hell being a real place.

Ahem.

AG fired back:

Your lies about me won't change the truth about you.

Damn, that's good.

All we can assume is she didn't know how to respond because this is weak ... and gross.

And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One
Sam J.
See? Gross.

Just. Gross.

AG dropped the mic:

Let's not pretend The Hill actually cares one way or another as long as the person in question checks the correct identity boxes.

Antisemites are gonna antisemite.

Luckily, plenty of people had AG's back:

She is legit scary.

And what makes her scarier is SHE thinks she's the good guy.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

