BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots and LOTS of Hilarious Ones

We've covered a lot of trends on Twitter (now X) over the years, it's sort of a Twitchy thing. And while many of them have been hilarious, even some powerful, most of them are just sad and embarrassing trends our pals on the Left seem to think are a good idea. It's almost as sad as when they build their little 'hate lists' and put people on them as a lazy troll.

Almost.

The cringe on this trend though ... it burns.

No wait.

It hurts, aches, itches, stings, pulsates, and burns.

Boomer for Biden.

What sort of person is proud to admit they're a Boomer for Biden?

Oh, THAT sort.

You guys, this trend ... it's really something else.

This 'account' is all over the trend posting several hashtags over and over again. Could it be a paid account for the Biden campaign? Maybe. Or maybe a bot? Either way, we've started calling them the hashtag people.

Heh.

I’m a Boomer for Biden! Can you say the same? Keep it going! BIDEN 2024🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/PIwEhWV8LT — Coffee® ❥𝗪𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗙🦅🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@CandyCoffiee) January 1, 2024

Told you.

It just gets worse and worse ... or funnier and funnier depending on how you look at it.

I’m a Boomer for Biden. pic.twitter.com/iZKg6Gj4kN — 🌊🌊 z - VGK-CHAMPS-LV Biden Fan 🌊🌊 (@NeilfanVegas) January 1, 2024

And in case anyone is wondering YES I AM A BOOMER FOR BIDEN — boricuabc (@boricuabc2) January 1, 2024

We assure you, we were not wondering.

I’m a Boomer for Biden too pic.twitter.com/EM4Iq8bSXA — Amore ☮️ & 💟 2012 - 2021 (@angiespizelles) January 1, 2024

I’m a boomer for Biden and need to save Social Security and Medicare for all those who live on their own investment into the black box



For Diaper Don to take it away is a crime and homeless will grow exponentially..the elderly

I’m an American Patriot 🇺🇸

💙🙏🆘🇺🇸 — Daughter of Metta (@mettatoons) January 1, 2024

Yikes.

Boomer for Biden! That's me, my sweet husband, my 93 yr old mom and all my boomer friends! — KAREN G (@Karen_hatesTFG) January 1, 2024

Nice flag.

Always with this flag.

I’m a Boomer for Biden. Anyone, regardless of when they were born, who loves America, democracy, and knows history, should be! Stop the MAGA madness! The only path out of this GOP Trump cult mess is to #VoteBlueIn2024 #BidenHarris2024 #LeadershipMatters #BidenDelivers https://t.co/6hLuxQuC9t — Colleen Swain (@Colleen4Content) January 1, 2024

We can't be the only ones who find this post hilarious. She accuses the GOP of being a cult as she posts on a trend called, 'Boomer for Biden'.

Told you, it's cringe.

