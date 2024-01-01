LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should...
NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About...
EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments...
Here's What Biden SHOULD Have Been Asked During the NYE Interview (but of...
The Latest Panic: New Research Says Scented Candles Are a Health Hazard
Brit Hume Shares Thread OWNING Journos Biden Granted Interviews to After Hunter Biden...
Mayor Brandon Johnson DRAGGED for Throwing a Fit on Twitter/X Over Having No...
Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In...
AG Hamilton Shares the Beautiful Story of 'Operation Solomon' and It's a Beautiful...
Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned...
'That Day I Became an Animal:' New York Times Reports on Hamas Weaponizing...
Absurd! Woman Claims There is a 'Genocide' Against Trans People in ... Texas

BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots and LOTS of Hilarious Ones

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on January 01, 2024
Meme

We've covered a lot of trends on Twitter (now X) over the years, it's sort of a Twitchy thing. And while many of them have been hilarious, even some powerful, most of them are just sad and embarrassing trends our pals on the Left seem to think are a good idea. It's almost as sad as when they build their little 'hate lists' and put people on them as a lazy troll.

Advertisement

Almost.

The cringe on this trend though ... it burns.

No wait.

It hurts, aches, itches, stings, pulsates, and burns.

Boomer for Biden.

What sort of person is proud to admit they're a Boomer for Biden?

Oh, THAT sort.

You guys, this trend ... it's really something else.

This 'account' is all over the trend posting several hashtags over and over again. Could it be a paid account for the Biden campaign? Maybe. Or maybe a bot? Either way, we've started calling them the hashtag people. 

Heh.

Told you.

It just gets worse and worse ... or funnier and funnier depending on how you look at it.

We assure you, we were not wondering.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yikes.

Nice flag.

Always with this flag.

We can't be the only ones who find this post hilarious. She accuses the GOP of being a cult as she posts on a trend called, 'Boomer for Biden'. 

Told you, it's cringe.

======================================================================

Related:

LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'

Advertisement

NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism

EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023' and Cue Lefty SHRIEKS

Brit Hume Shares Thread OWNING Journos Biden Granted Interviews to After Hunter Biden 1st Pled Guilty

Mayor Brandon Johnson DRAGGED for Throwing a Fit on Twitter/X Over Having No Warning Illegals Were Coming

Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein Docs and HOO BOY

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN HASHTAG TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism
Sam J.
LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'
Sam J.
Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein Docs and HOO BOY
Sam J.
EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023' and Cue Lefty SHRIEKS
Sam J.
Brit Hume Shares Thread OWNING Journos Biden Granted Interviews to After Hunter Biden 1st Pled Guilty
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement