'Remember This Beauty?' James Woods Flashes Back to Worst Moments From 'The Party of Science'

It's been a little over four years since the period in American history that James Woods has been calling "The Insanity" reared its ugly, totalitarian, unscientific head. Woods has been tweeting reminders so people don't forget exactly how insane things were (and in some ways continue to be):

Advertisement

I lost friends during The Insanity. pic.twitter.com/YF9E6FZu9k — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 8, 2024

The strategy from political "leaders" and others in public health was straightforward and obvious: Try and scare the crap out of everybody so they don't question what they're told to do:

Remember the "summer of severe illness and death" warnings from the CDC director at the time?

"The Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" pic.twitter.com/eeIeAkZbl9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 8, 2024

Some truths were made even more obvious during that time, however:

This was the only authentic truth that we learned during The Insanity. pic.twitter.com/Nis7j9CbTl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 8, 2024

As if we needed another reminder.

This one was another beaut. pic.twitter.com/SIfUmjo27j — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 8, 2024

To supposedly combat a virus that wouldn't do as much damage to those in better physical condition, in the name of "science" the move was to close gyms, parks and beaches and then leave open liquor stores and tell people to stay home to eat all day. They couldn't have made it more obvious it was about control and not "health."

The same "Party of Science" is castrating five-year-olds. pic.twitter.com/1f2QNZwXNy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 8, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

But sure, go ahead and trust these same people when it comes to climate change or countless other issues:

You couldn’t sit on a bench or walk your dog without scrutiny, or even visit family members in the hospital; but they could rent out restaurants and throw private parties and what not.



I’ll never forgive these people for what they did to us. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) May 8, 2024

Their "rules for thee but not for me" philosophy couldn't have been more obvious during that time.

We had police guarding the entrance to an empty beach in So Cal — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) May 8, 2024

In Michigan, the state government asked people to limit trips to the grocery store while blocking off the area where you could pick up garden seeds. Science, Whitmer-style (she of course was among those allowed to break their own rules).