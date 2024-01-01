LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'

BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Even Rashida Tlaib hasn't been quite as annoying as Cori Bush when it comes to Israel, Hamas, and the constant whining at Biden to demand a ceasefire. Don't get us wrong, Tlaib is seriously gross, awful, and sucks big time BUT she isn't nearly as 'present' on Twitter whining about things as Bush is. We're honestly starting to wonder if Bush needs another hobby, we hear people with her background do very well when it comes to underwater basketweaving.

Look at this hot mess:

Once again, for the gazillionth time ... take it up with HAMAS.

You know, the terrorists who started this whole mess?

Heck, we imagine people would gladly chip in a few bucks here and there to pay for her plane ticket over so she could talk to Hamas directly about the importance of a 'ceasefire,' considering they are the ones who keep breaking any sort of ceasefire Israel agrees to.

Oh, that's different because reasons and stuff.

We're willing to bet she can find a way to blame Israel for this one. Heck, she's still blaming them for the fighting even though it was Hamas started all of this DURING a ceasefire on October 7. She always seems to leave that little nugget out.

Bingo.

Yup. Hamas could end this right now, but we all know they won't. Even Bush likely realizes they won't because it's far more politically beneficial for her to play dumb and continue to pretend she's willing to fight her own party to support terrorists. Ok, so maybe she's not really playing, but still ... 

======================================================================

Advertisement

