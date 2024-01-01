LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'

Even Rashida Tlaib hasn't been quite as annoying as Cori Bush when it comes to Israel, Hamas, and the constant whining at Biden to demand a ceasefire. Don't get us wrong, Tlaib is seriously gross, awful, and sucks big time BUT she isn't nearly as 'present' on Twitter whining about things as Bush is. We're honestly starting to wonder if Bush needs another hobby, we hear people with her background do very well when it comes to underwater basketweaving.

Look at this hot mess:

The White House cannot have it both ways: calling on the Israeli government to uphold international law while bypassing Congress to send weapons that are leading to violations of international law.



How many innocent people must die before @POTUS will demand a ceasefire? https://t.co/1D3iVAkD9P — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 30, 2023

Once again, for the gazillionth time ... take it up with HAMAS.

You know, the terrorists who started this whole mess?

When Hamas surrenders — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) December 30, 2023

You and your like minded squad, had your wonderful, joy filled day on 10/7. Sorry it’s been down hill for you since then.

Not sorry at all, actually. — Ken Heyman (@CanfieldKenny) December 30, 2023

Hamas refuses to accept a ceasefire. Why don’t you ask them for one? — Ethan Fine (@FineEthan) December 30, 2023

Heck, we imagine people would gladly chip in a few bucks here and there to pay for her plane ticket over so she could talk to Hamas directly about the importance of a 'ceasefire,' considering they are the ones who keep breaking any sort of ceasefire Israel agrees to.

Invasion at southern border breaking any laws, Cori? — WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) December 30, 2023

Oh, that's different because reasons and stuff.

What’s your opinion on Hamas firing 1,000 rockets per day into Israel? — Colin Reese (@COLINREESE) December 30, 2023

We're willing to bet she can find a way to blame Israel for this one. Heck, she's still blaming them for the fighting even though it was Hamas started all of this DURING a ceasefire on October 7. She always seems to leave that little nugget out.

Just replace POTUS with Hamas and you're good — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) December 30, 2023

Bingo.

As soon as Hamas surrenders. — LandShark (@landshark197103) December 30, 2023

Yup. Hamas could end this right now, but we all know they won't. Even Bush likely realizes they won't because it's far more politically beneficial for her to play dumb and continue to pretend she's willing to fight her own party to support terrorists. Ok, so maybe she's not really playing, but still ...

