NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism

If this post from NBC News is indicative of what is to come from them in the new year ... woof.

A new study outlines how white people’s migration during and after the Civil War bolstered white supremacy and institutional racism in non-slave states, contributing to the vast racial disparities that exist today nationwide. https://t.co/8p9Px42VWc — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 1, 2024

Alrighty then.

From NBC News (note that this isn't even the dumbest part of the article):

A new study outlines how white people’s migration during and after the Civil War, from the Confederate South to the West, bolstered white supremacy and institutional racism in non-slave states, helping create the vast racial disparities that exist today nationwide. Five researchers from separate colleges collaborated on the study, called “Confederate Diaspora,” to compile and study census data that tracked the migration to the West of white Americans, including 60,000 former plantation owners. The former Southerners took on local positions of authority, like police officers, clergy and politicians, giving them influence to create a post-Civil War culture that continued to oppress Black people even after slavery had ended. This results in structural and systemic racism in almost every walk of life today — education, housing, jobs, health care and wealth, among other areas — that continues to hamper progress for Black people, according to a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research this month. The former Confederates “continued to transmit norms to their children and non-Southern neighbors,” the researchers wrote, “shaping racial inequities in labor, housing, and policing.”

You know the face you make when you read something really stupid and you're not quite sure if it's a parody or not? Yeah, we just made that face.

A well-earned frog of shame.

This ratio is somethin' else:

Here for another huge ratio... pic.twitter.com/wlmUbTpnLw — Ron "Friar" Tuck (@FriarTuck60) January 1, 2024

I see this is getting ratio’d badly but it really is important to understand. The democrats slave holders fled the South to the North and West. They also joined the government. So when people say the parties switched…this completely destroys the narrative.



Democrats are the… — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) January 1, 2024

So in other words, Democrats were, are, and always will be racists.

That reads.

NBC starting off the New Year strong with race baiting. No matter how much you hate them already, it’s not enough. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) January 1, 2024

Fixed it:



A new study outlines how fake news media promoted propaganda during and after the Trumps presidency, which bolstered white supremacy and institutional racism in non-slave states, contributing to the vast racial disparities that exist today nationwide. — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) January 1, 2024

There ya' go.

A good new year’s reminder what a joke NBC News/Teen Vogue has become. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 1, 2024

I’m starting to think the NBC News business model is simply publish gibberish in pursuit of getting ratio engagement. Seems like a weak one, but whatever. — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) January 1, 2024

Anything for those precious clicks and taps.

