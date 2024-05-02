Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 02, 2024
Journalism meme

If you're a Twitchy VIP —and you should be — you probably saw our own Grateful Calvin's post on U.S. Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke. Sen. Tom Cotton asked during her confirmation hearing if she'd ever been arrested, and she lied. Police arrested Clark in 2006 when she attacked her then-husband with a knife, deeply slicing his finger to the bone. He chose not to press charges and she had her record about the incident expunged.

According to CNN producer Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN had an EXCLUSIVE on an "extraordinary statement" issued by Clark to cover for her lie.

Funny she never mentioned it. Rabinowitz reports:

The leader of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, Kristen Clarke, said in an extraordinary personal statement shared with CNN that she was a victim of years-long domestic abuse and chose not to disclose an expunged arrest record from that period during the Senate confirmation process.

Clarke’s now-expunged arrest, which reportedly occurred during a domestic dispute, quickly became a cause célèbre among right-wing media and lawmakers who claim she lied during her 2021 Senate confirmation hearing, with some calling for her resignation.

“Nearly 2 decades ago, I was subjected to years-long abuse and domestic violence at the hands of my ex-husband,” Clarke wrote in the statement on Wednesday.

“This was a terrorizing and traumatizing period that I have sought to put behind me to promote my personal health, healing and well-being. The physical and emotional scars, the emotional abuse and exploitation, and the lying are things that no woman or mother should ever have to endure,” Clarke said.

She still lied, though.

To be clear what happened here:

1. Kristen Clarke, the head of Biden's DOJ Civil Rights Division did not disclose an arrest from a domestic fight

2. CNN took the original report, omitted that fact she lied under oath, did not link to the original story, and framed Clarke's own statement

It's the Republicans who are pouncing.

That's a good question. It's because it "became a cause célèbre among right-wing media," so CNN had to step in with the cleanup operation. That's quite the exclusive.

She still lied.

***




