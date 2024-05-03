No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police Brutality at 11 Years Old

White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictab...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on May 03, 2024
Meme

Rep. Jamaal Bowman lies a lot. We know this isn't breaking news for anyone who reads Twitchy. The man is featured here regularly for all the times he has lied. After all, we don't call him 'Fire Marshal Bowman' for nothing.

But it's not just his famous mistaking a fire alarm for an exit door that makes us call him a liar. He's also a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, he has called for a 'revolution' in our justice system (which seems pretty insurrection-y to us), and -- as a proud member of the Hamas Caucus -- he never misses an opportunity to lie about Israel and the Jewish people, even denying the atrocities of October 7

Just yesterday, Bowman went so far as to call New York subway hero Daniel Penny a murderer, even though Penny hasn't been convicted of anything and isn't charged with murder. 

So, it came as no surprise to us that Bowman trotted out another lie this week after police dismantled pro-Hamas encampments at universities and arrested many violent demonstrators for breaking the law. In true race-hustling fashion, he took to the floor of the House to claim that he, too, was a victim of 'police brutality' when he was only 11. Why? Just because he is black, of course. Watch: 

Hang on? You were a black man when you were 11 years old? That's some really early-onset puberty there, Rep. Bowman, LOL. 

Obviously, Bowman never specified the nature of this 'police brutality' incident when he was an 11-year-old man, nor provided any verifiable details. Because it never happened. It was 1986 when Bowman was 11. He wants us to think he grew up in the Jim Crow-era South. (He may have even been on the bus with Rosa Parks, we're pretty sure.)

Yeah. NO ONE was buying this.

Yellow is a really good color for Bowman ... if you know what we mean. 

Yep. It's straight out of the Al Sharpton playbook. 

HA. We need to play that clip on a background loop from now on whenever Bowman is speaking. 

We see what you did there. And there were plenty more fire alarm references, obviously.

He will NEVER live that down. Nor should he. Because he should have been prosecuted for pulling that fire alarm and everyone -- including Bowman -- knows it. 

LOL. Even when Bowman was 11, he still lived in 'MAGA Country.'

Thank you for that. We know that Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post's 'fact checker' will never try to fact-check Bowman's repeated lies.  

Don't count on it. That's why we have -- and love -- Twitter. 

Now, that's not fair. Hank Johnson is perfectly capable of being an idiot all on his own, thank you very much. 

OOF. 

He's been doing stupid things his entire life. But we still don't believe he was an 11-year-old victim of police brutality. Not even for a millisecond. 

We all saw what happened when the police (finally) were allowed to respond at Columbia. There was no police brutality, just emotionally stunted college students getting the figurative spanking that they so needed but their parents never literally gave them.

Someone should tell Bowman that it's 2024, not 1849 -- you know when he was 11. Video is a thing that exists now. That's good news for us, bad news for Bowman's attempt to gaslight the Columbia raid. 

But maybe there's another reason Bowman pulled out this made-up story. A reason that doesn't bode well for his political future. 

OUCH. Seventeen points. In his primary. That's almost Liz Cheney bad. 

It sounds like the voters in White Plains, NY, are waking up to what a disgrace to the halls of Congress Bowman is. Appealing to their liberal white guilt might be the only way he can save his job. 

Somehow, we don't think that is going to work anymore. But, hey. Good luck with all that, Jamaal Bowman. 

