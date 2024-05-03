No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police Brutality at 11 Years Old

Rep. Jamaal Bowman lies a lot. We know this isn't breaking news for anyone who reads Twitchy. The man is featured here regularly for all the times he has lied. After all, we don't call him 'Fire Marshal Bowman' for nothing.

But it's not just his famous mistaking a fire alarm for an exit door that makes us call him a liar. He's also a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, he has called for a 'revolution' in our justice system (which seems pretty insurrection-y to us), and -- as a proud member of the Hamas Caucus -- he never misses an opportunity to lie about Israel and the Jewish people, even denying the atrocities of October 7.

Just yesterday, Bowman went so far as to call New York subway hero Daniel Penny a murderer, even though Penny hasn't been convicted of anything and isn't charged with murder.

So, it came as no surprise to us that Bowman trotted out another lie this week after police dismantled pro-Hamas encampments at universities and arrested many violent demonstrators for breaking the law. In true race-hustling fashion, he took to the floor of the House to claim that he, too, was a victim of 'police brutality' when he was only 11. Why? Just because he is black, of course. Watch:

REP. BOWMAN: “When I was 11, I was a victim of police brutality simply for being black in America. Now, I see that brutality being inflicted on peaceful students at Columbia.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2PJgb0xxTs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 2, 2024

Hang on? You were a black man when you were 11 years old? That's some really early-onset puberty there, Rep. Bowman, LOL.

Obviously, Bowman never specified the nature of this 'police brutality' incident when he was an 11-year-old man, nor provided any verifiable details. Because it never happened. It was 1986 when Bowman was 11. He wants us to think he grew up in the Jim Crow-era South. (He may have even been on the bus with Rosa Parks, we're pretty sure.)

Yeah. NO ONE was buying this.

This never happened, just like that isn’t happening now. Race baiting hack. https://t.co/WObFU1c308 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 2, 2024

Yellow is a really good color for Bowman ... if you know what we mean.

Uncle Al hook up pic.twitter.com/pWwCFGgS41 — G (@G__Tweets__) May 2, 2024

Yep. It's straight out of the Al Sharpton playbook.

HA. We need to play that clip on a background loop from now on whenever Bowman is speaking.

When I was 45, I was a victim of a U.S. Congressman attempting to prevent a vote on the house floor… Then that guy lied his pathetic lying ass off about it…



So I understand what you’re going through @RepBowman. https://t.co/Xb6TkO2YMg — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) May 2, 2024

We see what you did there. And there were plenty more fire alarm references, obviously.

Alarming stuff here... pic.twitter.com/cyCYKfXXsk — That One Guy (@SucitBish) May 2, 2024

Don't get so alarmed, Congressman. pic.twitter.com/Dkj8ObEhlj — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 2, 2024

A cop must’ve scolded him for pulling the fire alarm at school https://t.co/XYzD1oYfUZ — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) May 2, 2024

He will NEVER live that down. Nor should he. Because he should have been prosecuted for pulling that fire alarm and everyone -- including Bowman -- knows it.

He was with Jussie — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) May 2, 2024

LOL. Even when Bowman was 11, he still lived in 'MAGA Country.'

Thank you for that. We know that Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post's 'fact checker' will never try to fact-check Bowman's repeated lies.

I want every journalist worth their salt fact checking this. https://t.co/ed3ZibZqOD — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) May 2, 2024

Don't count on it. That's why we have -- and love -- Twitter.

This is probably the idiot that told Hank Johnson that Guam would flip over. https://t.co/gzgb4KF8Sq — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 2, 2024

Now, that's not fair. Hank Johnson is perfectly capable of being an idiot all on his own, thank you very much.

An 11 year old felon? Sounds like a late bloomer. — Eioan (@dcxlr8) May 2, 2024

OOF.

What stupid thing did you do at 11? Pull a fire alarm? https://t.co/lF0CkGVgPp — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 2, 2024

He's been doing stupid things his entire life. But we still don't believe he was an 11-year-old victim of police brutality. Not even for a millisecond.

Sorry, I can see w my own eyes that there's no inappropriate police response at Columbia, it's restrained and late-coming



so, since @JamaalBowmanNY is clearly lying about that,



It's only rational to assume he's lying about his alleged experience too



FireAlarmPullingLiar https://t.co/LgOtzcJeCL — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) May 2, 2024

We all saw what happened when the police (finally) were allowed to respond at Columbia. There was no police brutality, just emotionally stunted college students getting the figurative spanking that they so needed but their parents never literally gave them.

Someone should tell Bowman that it's 2024, not 1849 -- you know when he was 11. Video is a thing that exists now. That's good news for us, bad news for Bowman's attempt to gaslight the Columbia raid.

But maybe there's another reason Bowman pulled out this made-up story. A reason that doesn't bode well for his political future.

FAFO Bowman !! Here’s the real reason he’s crying 👇



Looks like fire marshal @JamaalBowmanNY won’t be around much longer 👏 pic.twitter.com/VYDYiliODh — CannaKingCA 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@CannaKingCA20) May 2, 2024

OUCH. Seventeen points. In his primary. That's almost Liz Cheney bad.

It sounds like the voters in White Plains, NY, are waking up to what a disgrace to the halls of Congress Bowman is. Appealing to their liberal white guilt might be the only way he can save his job.

Somehow, we don't think that is going to work anymore. But, hey. Good luck with all that, Jamaal Bowman.