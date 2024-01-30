Dude, WAT?! Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Personal Blog Filled With 9/11 Conspiracies SO CRAZY He DELETED (Got It)

Man oh man, our friends on the Left sure can pick 'em. From Rashida Tlaib to Ilhan Omar, we are seeing some of the most dangerous, extreme, insane, socialist representatives perhaps in the history of this country. And who can forget Jamaal Bowman who pulled a fire alarm to stop a vote?

Seems Bowman has some interesting ideas about 9/11, and by interesting we mean completely and totally bats**t and terrifying.

You know it's bad when The Daily Beast is covering it.

EXCLUSIVE: Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman promoted wild conspiracy theories about 9/11 on his personal blog during his previous career as a middle school principal, The Daily Beast has discovered. https://t.co/2QMZcHQFfI — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 30, 2024

As a school PRINCIPAL.

WHAT WHAT WHAT?!

From The Daily Beast:

Every entry was deleted sometime before February 2016, but the compositions preserved in archives included 137 lines of free verse from May 2011 entitled ‘Recapitulate.’ What begins as a meditation on a decade-plus of world events, recollecting anxiety over Y2K and controversy around the 2000 Florida recount, swiftly delves into the world of 9/11 trutherism. “2001/Planes used as missiles/Target: The Twin Towers,” a stanza on the terror attack begins. “Later in the day/Building 7/Also Collaspsed [sic]/Hmm.../Multiple explosions/Heard before/And during the collapse/Hmm…” Bowman there invoked a favorite, disproven trope of the paranoid fringe: that the collapse of Building 7 was the result of a controlled demolition. In fact, the National Institute of Standards and Technology determined that Building 7 buckled and fell after debris from its taller peers struck it and ignited a blaze inside, undermining its structural integrity. The agency found that none of the details of collapse, from the manner in which the building’s windows broke to the sounds reported in the area, were consistent with the massive blasts a controlled demolition would have required. The poem then pursues even more obscure conspiratorial musings. “Allegedly/Two other planes/The Pentagon/Pennsylvania/Hijacked by terrorist [sic]/Minimal damage done/Minimal debris found/Hmm…” he wrote.

This is just a small portion of the crazy.

As we said WAY up there, the Left sure can pick 'em. This guy is an elected official with the power to form and vote on legislation for this country. Think about that for a second.

