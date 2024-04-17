Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter...
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and...
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President
Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump
NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree...
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies
That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapo...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT

Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on April 17, 2024
Twitchy

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case that could be vital to around 300 January 6 "insurrections" who were charged with the felony of "obstructing an official proceeding." An attorney for the plaintiff, Joseph W. Fischer, says Fischer entered the Capitol building after Congress had already recessed and exited the building about four minutes later.

Advertisement

Liberal heads exploded when Justice Neil Gorsuch asked if pulling a fire alarm to delay an important congressional vote could be construed as "obstructing an official proceeding." It was September when Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm "unintentionally," as he was in a rush to get to the vote and thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door.

Security video shows Bowman not just pulling the fire alarm but first pulling down the signs that said the door was locked. 

Mark Joseph Stern is concerned.

That's outrageous! There's no comparison between pulling a fire alarm and killing members of Congress.

Recommended

NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Advertisement

President Biden still believes that multiple police officers lost their lives on January 6. Actual number: 0.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she might be killed by rioters, but there were no rioters in her section of the building and it was just police knocking on the door.

Advertisement

Bowman was criminally charged with one misdemeanor count of falsely pulling a fire alarm.

Gorsuch's question is actually relevant to the case at hand. What, exactly, constitutes obstructing an official proceeding, of which hundreds of January 6 defendants have been charged? Entering the Capitol, taking a selfie, and then leaving?

***


Tags: SUPREME COURT JANUARY 6 JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Brett T.
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Brett T.
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and Run Crash
justmindy
Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President
Brett T.
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds Coucy
Advertisement