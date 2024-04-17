Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case that could be vital to around 300 January 6 "insurrections" who were charged with the felony of "obstructing an official proceeding." An attorney for the plaintiff, Joseph W. Fischer, says Fischer entered the Capitol building after Congress had already recessed and exited the building about four minutes later.

BIG- Supreme Court arg on whether “obstructing an official proceeding” can form the basis for a crim charge vs J6 Ds (INCLUDING TRUMP - this is the heart of Smith’s J6 case vs him) is not going well for the govt. At all. (All 6 conservatives sound on side of the defense.) — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 16, 2024

If they side with the defense here, it guts Jack Smith’s DC case against Trump. Huge huge import — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 16, 2024

Liberal heads exploded when Justice Neil Gorsuch asked if pulling a fire alarm to delay an important congressional vote could be construed as "obstructing an official proceeding." It was September when Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm "unintentionally," as he was in a rush to get to the vote and thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door.

Security video shows Bowman not just pulling the fire alarm but first pulling down the signs that said the door was locked.

🚨 NEW FOOTAGE: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman removes warning signs before pulling the fire alarm in a House office building last month pic.twitter.com/dhwOQN2G6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

Mark Joseph Stern is concerned.

Justice Gorsuch pointedly asks whether pulling a fire alarm to delay a congressional vote could be prosecuted under the same criminal statute that the Justice Department has used to charge Jan. 6 rioters. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 16, 2024

That's outrageous! There's no comparison between pulling a fire alarm and killing members of Congress.

Justice Gorsuch, how can we also punish the Democrats. No sir, pulling a fire alarm does not equate to killing members of Congress. We now have justices who are looking to protect criminals. — Willie 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LivingWillie) April 16, 2024

OH MY GOD WHO WAS KILLED THIS IS THE FIRST I HAVE HEARD OF THIS — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) April 17, 2024

Which members of congress were killed? — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) April 16, 2024

President Biden still believes that multiple police officers lost their lives on January 6. Actual number: 0.

Wow. Someone went on a killing spree in Congress and murdered Congressmen? Pretty wild. You'ld think I would have heard about that. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) April 16, 2024

This is communist revisionist history.

We’ve gone from “attack on our democracy” to “they killed members of congress”. — Mostly Peaceful Florida Dad (@CommonCents4U2) April 16, 2024

No members of Congress were killed. Nor were attempts made on their lives. If that were the case, they would have been charged with such crimes. — mirrormere cos (@mirrormerecos) April 16, 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she might be killed by rioters, but there were no rioters in her section of the building and it was just police knocking on the door.

Nobody killed a member of Congress or has been charged for any attempt to do so. — Cowboy Charlie (@char5191) April 16, 2024

A Bernie Sanders supporter actually did try to massacre a bunch of congressmen. — J. Noble Daggett ❤️‍🔥 (@arkansensis) April 16, 2024

Who got killed? Must have missed that episode. Only death I'm aware of is Ashli Babbit who got clipped by a idiot cop who, before J6, was best known for leaving his service pistol on a urinal in a public congressional bathroom. He's got to be a Democrat. — Yadda yadda yadda (@CAYANCOBRA4) April 16, 2024

“Killing members of Congress”? Wtf are you talking about?



Set the PCP pipe down and back away slowly. — Marquis (@marquisletigre) April 16, 2024

Who died? I know AOC was terrified being blocks away and nowhere near the protest but which Congressmen died? You utter clown. — JackStraw (@JackStr67850681) April 16, 2024

Bowman was criminally charged with one misdemeanor count of falsely pulling a fire alarm.

Gorsuch's question is actually relevant to the case at hand. What, exactly, constitutes obstructing an official proceeding, of which hundreds of January 6 defendants have been charged? Entering the Capitol, taking a selfie, and then leaving?

