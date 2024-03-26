Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7

There was a very odd phenomenon after October 7. People decried the attack on Israeli civilians but defended Hamas against claims of rape and beheadings. Sure, they'd kill Israeli civilians in cold blood, but they'd never stoop so low as to sexually assault women. Hamas is bad, but they're not that bad.

There are still truthers out there who don't believe Hamas raped anyone on October 7, or female hostages afterward.

Israeli women are the only women in the world who constantly have to prove that they were, in fact, victims of horrific sexual assault.https://t.co/KpG0J3gQGv — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) March 26, 2024

Believe all women, right?

I could barely get through this article, but I am sharing it because there are still 14 women being held hostage in Gaza, who are experiencing unimaginable horrors.



Former hostage Amit Soussan was sexually assaulted by Hamas while in captivity.



The details are extremely… pic.twitter.com/O1YWxdvGRc — Tamar Schwarzbard 🇮🇱 (@TSchwarzbard) March 26, 2024

"The details are extremely painful to read, but we have no choice. For Amit. For the hostages. Please share."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a member in good standing of the Hamas Caucus in the House. Video of him has emerged casting doubt on the Israeli reports of sexual violence.

SCOOP: In the weeks after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) not only publicly cast doubt on reports that Israeli women were raped, but also called those accusations “propaganda,” according to a previously unreported post on TikTok. https://t.co/Vb2dJdUgcK pic.twitter.com/DpXqRmcBS2 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2024

“There was propaganda used in the beginning of the siege,” Bowman told a Nov. 17 rally of about 50 pro-Palestinian protesters in Westchester. “There’s still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women. But they still keep using that lie [for] propaganda.” — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2024

Asked about those remarks on Thursday, Bowman declined to talk about them on the record. “I’m focused on my votes and other things. I’m not talking,” he said. When asked if he still doubted those claims, he added: “I’m not talking about that now. My team will get back to you.” — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2024

He'll circle back … he's focused on other things right now.

Reporters should ask him about this disgraceful performance & see how quickly he pulls a fire alarm to avoid their Q’s https://t.co/ZdpkBnemYP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2024

Hamas Squad. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) March 26, 2024

Wow, Rep. Bowman's comments are certainly raising eyebrows! Let's hope for a more nuanced conversation on such a sensitive issue. — Nora Hill (@norahill39) March 26, 2024

Correction: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Hamas) — KenWNichols (@KenWNichols1) March 26, 2024

Democrats claim to stand with women unless those women are Israeli and the men who committed atrocities against them are Hamas terrorists.



Jamaal Bowman’s atrocious antisemitism is a sad reflection of the morally bankrupt Far Left. https://t.co/n1pLcCGYcf — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 26, 2024

Thank you, Congresswoman Stefanik, for your moral clarity and strong position against antisemitism and rape denial.



I am horrified that no one in the Democrat Party has condemned Jamaal Bowman's rape denial and antisemitism, or AOC and Cori Bush's baseless genocide accusations. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) March 26, 2024

And this comes a day after Al Jazeera retracted an article about Jewish soldiers raping women at al-Shifa hospital:

Al Jazeera and Hamas Retract Story Alleging IDF Soldiers Raping Civilians in Gaza Hospitalhttps://t.co/pUwTMGia1l — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) March 26, 2024

Al Jazeera & Hamas have retracted this story. They have said it was fabricated. The woman who made the allegations said her goal was to “arouse the nation’s fervor and brotherhood.” — Cello Chocolate (@CelloChocolate) March 26, 2024

Why would someone defend Hamas terrorists against rape allegations? They invaded the country and killed 1,200 civilians and took literal babies hostage. Hamas has their standards, you know.

***

