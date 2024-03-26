Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7

Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 26, 2024
Twitchy

There was a very odd phenomenon after October 7. People decried the attack on Israeli civilians but defended Hamas against claims of rape and beheadings. Sure, they'd kill Israeli civilians in cold blood, but they'd never stoop so low as to sexually assault women. Hamas is bad, but they're not that bad.

There are still truthers out there who don't believe Hamas raped anyone on October 7, or female hostages afterward.

Believe all women, right?

"The details are extremely painful to read, but we have no choice. For Amit. For the hostages. Please share."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a member in good standing of the Hamas Caucus in the House. Video of him has emerged casting doubt on the Israeli reports of sexual violence.

He'll circle back … he's focused on other things right now.

And this comes a day after Al Jazeera retracted an article about Jewish soldiers raping women at al-Shifa hospital:

Why would someone defend Hamas terrorists against rape allegations? They invaded the country and killed 1,200 civilians and took literal babies hostage. Hamas has their standards, you know.

***

