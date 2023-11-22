Rep. Jamaal Bowman Tells MSNBC He Couldn't Walk Through Checkpoints Because He Wasn't Jewish

This reminds us of the time when President Joe Biden claimed to have been arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela in jail, when in reality he was told to go through a separate door. Even the liberal fact-checkers couldn't ignore this doozy — Biden walked it back after being called out, saying, "When I said arrested, I meant I was not able, I was not able to move … I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go." The dude is a pathological liar.

Speaking of liars, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who assured us he pulled a fire alarm thinking it would open a locked door (which surveillance video disproved), recently went on MSNBC and claimed that he wasn't able to walk through certain checkpoints in the West Bank because he wasn't Jewish.

Anti-Israel Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: "Myself, as a sitting member of Congress, could not walk through certain checkpoints in the West Bank because I wasn't Jewish!" pic.twitter.com/UkqmCFgC0p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2023

And we're supposed to believe anything from this guy after the fire alarm stunt.

Fact check: Complete nonsense. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 22, 2023

Community Notes?

This is nonsense. There are 0 checkpoints in the West Bank that are limited to Jews.



Bowman, as usual, has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/wwClXsU3Yo — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 22, 2023

And let's not forget about the blatant lying part as well — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 22, 2023

You’d think he’d lie low after the alarm business. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 22, 2023

Being physically restrained so you stop walking through emergency exits is not a Jewish checkpoint — Heterodox Progressivism (@HProggy) November 22, 2023

I think there are some checkpoints where you have separate lines for blue IDs (Israeli citizens) versus other IDs (tourists, Palestinians, etc).



This might be what's needing with his trace-obsessed mind.



BTW, Arab citizens of Israel get blue IDs. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) November 22, 2023

Even members of Congress? Unthinkable.

Done with him. Seriously. Done. — Alba Adventures 🎿 ❄ (@AlbaAdventureNY) November 22, 2023

The man is a serial liar - No idea what he is talking about. It's the opposite - Jewish Israelis are not allowed into Palestinian Authority areas by law. The whole place where the Palestinians rule is Judenrein. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) November 22, 2023

@CommunityNotes please correct this lying liar that he has it backwards and it’s Israelis who are not allowed into area A of the West Bank. He has it completely wrong. — ilyana Ben Chaim (@ilyanabenchaim) November 22, 2023

What makes @RepBowman's statement so outrageous is that just the opposite is true. Israelis are not allowed into Palestinian towns in the West Bank because they'll get lynched. https://t.co/4LkPiw3Kma pic.twitter.com/KRnvQ4TTSM — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 22, 2023





I’ve been to the West Bank…this man is lying…again. — K. Wade (@Kwade79) November 22, 2023

This is an absolute lie. How could a legitimate news organization allow such total horsesh*t to be spewed on their airwaves? Oh…wait…it’s @MSNBC? So, NOT a legitimate news organization. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) November 22, 2023

We've recently been assured that professional journalists know how to handle this sort of thing. Wasn't the interviewer at all interested in the details of this story? Tell us more about that, Congressman Bowman.

Biden's a liar and Bowman's a liar. And they both get away with it because they're Democrats.

