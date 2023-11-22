Rep. Jamaal Bowman Tells MSNBC He Couldn't Walk Through Checkpoints Because He Wasn't Jewish

Rabbi Can't Believe 150 Palestinians Being Freed From Captivity Didn't Make the Headline
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 22, 2023
Twitchy

This reminds us of the time when President Joe Biden claimed to have been arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela in jail, when in reality he was told to go through a separate door. Even the liberal fact-checkers couldn't ignore this doozy — Biden walked it back after being called out, saying, "When I said arrested, I meant I was not able, I was not able to move … I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go." The dude is a pathological liar.

Speaking of liars, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who assured us he pulled a fire alarm thinking it would open a locked door (which surveillance video disproved), recently went on MSNBC and claimed that he wasn't able to walk through certain checkpoints in the West Bank because he wasn't Jewish.

And we're supposed to believe anything from this guy after the fire alarm stunt.

Community Notes?

We've recently been assured that professional journalists know how to handle this sort of thing. Wasn't the interviewer at all interested in the details of this story? Tell us more about that, Congressman Bowman.

Biden's a liar and Bowman's a liar. And they both get away with it because they're Democrats.

***

