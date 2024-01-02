Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)

As Twitchy reported earlier, an explosive-filled SUV drove into a crowd leaving a concert in Rochester and is currently being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism.

Advertisement

Ian Miles Cheong points out, you can actually see someone walk out of it.

Yes, walk.

This is nuts.

Watch:

Potentially disturbing dashboard cam footage of the incident in Rochester. Note the Ford Explorer that’s on fire and the person walking out of it. pic.twitter.com/oOt1PBpPRj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

Potentially disturbing? More like definitely disturbing and even a little terrifying. Whoever that person was (is?) looks to be fully engulfed in flames calmly exiting the vehicle. Seriously, this is not something you see every day.

2024 looking like it's gonna be lit... — JM (@JoshMerrittTX) January 2, 2024

Literally.

this is crazy, what make him do this — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@WR_Samurai) January 2, 2024

Hate? Drugs? We suppose if we asked someone in the Biden administration they would be quick to blame this on some white supremacist and remind us all that white supremacy is the most dangerous issue our country is facing and then tie it somehow to MAGA EXTREMISM.

If only we were joking.

Why would a concerned white parent do such a thing? Or was it a white Christian nationalist? — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) January 2, 2024

Oh, yeah, that too. Biden could find a way to blame evil parents who held their school boards accountable ... and of course those evil, mean Christians.

What a world.

So maybe not explosives but gas cans?

This is nuts.

Kind of odd how that other car pulls away at a leisurely pace. I'd be the hell out of there with tires squealing! — Tom Wilk 🐝 (@TomWilk2) January 2, 2024

That's also pretty creepy, how slowly the person with the dash cam just sort of pulls away.

I’ve read he succumbed to his injuries and the persons in the Uber died. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) January 2, 2024

We are seeing this as well, that this person has passed away, although we have nothing official on the driver or any other details at this point. As soon as we hear more we will update you on this story.

Also, this post is connected to Cheong's post sharing this video, and it looks like Geoffery Rogers has been covering this extensively since it happened so we'll be keeping an eye on his timeline as well.

Rochester leads the national news, and the local reporter who captures it is @GeofferyRogers of @GSLNews_. He may not be conventional, but as Rochester faced what might have been a terrorist attack, he beat every other news organization in town. pic.twitter.com/IqCSivvuLK — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) January 1, 2024

Stay tuned!

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With 50 MORE Allegations of Plagiarism

BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots and LOTS of Hilarious Ones

LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'

NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism

EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023' and Cue Lefty SHRIEKS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.