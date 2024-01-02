Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About...
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 02, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, an explosive-filled SUV drove into a crowd leaving a concert in Rochester and is currently being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism.

Ian Miles Cheong points out, you can actually see someone walk out of it.

Yes, walk.

This is nuts.

Watch:

Potentially disturbing? More like definitely disturbing and even a little terrifying. Whoever that person was (is?) looks to be fully engulfed in flames calmly exiting the vehicle. Seriously, this is not something you see every day.

Literally.

Hate? Drugs? We suppose if we asked someone in the Biden administration they would be quick to blame this on some white supremacist and remind us all that white supremacy is the most dangerous issue our country is facing and then tie it somehow to MAGA EXTREMISM.

If only we were joking.

Oh, yeah, that too. Biden could find a way to blame evil parents who held their school boards accountable ... and of course those evil, mean Christians.

What a world.

So maybe not explosives but gas cans?

This is nuts.

That's also pretty creepy, how slowly the person with the dash cam just sort of pulls away. 

We are seeing this as well, that this person has passed away, although we have nothing official on the driver or any other details at this point. As soon as we hear more we will update you on this story. 

Also, this post is connected to Cheong's post sharing this video, and it looks like Geoffery Rogers has been covering this extensively since it happened so we'll be keeping an eye on his timeline as well.

Stay tuned!

