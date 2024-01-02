Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About J6 Committee Materials and LOL

It's funny watching Liz Cheney try and talk tough when it comes to Trump or January 6th ... c'mon, 'hangry'. Really, Liz? We get it, you're desperate to remain relevant in a country where the only people who care about what you think or have to say HATED YOU before you decided you were going to try and destroy Trump but c'mon. Maybe just don't say anything at all anymore because it never goes well, and the people who used to defend you just point and laugh now.

You'd think she'd eventually figure out she needs to read the room, right?

Seems like someone is starting 2024 hangry. @realDonaldTrump - you and your lawyers have had the J6 cmttee materials (linked below) plus the grand jury info & much more for months. Lying about the evidence in all caps won't change the facts. A public trial will show it all. https://t.co/9IlGWIviey — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 2, 2024

Guess how this went over.

JUST guess.

Where is Bobby Engel’s depo transcript? The driver’s depo transcript? Was the Hutchinson interview your first time suborning perjury or have you done that before? Why did you refuse to take Eric Herschmann’s call when he was reaching out to ask why you were suborning perjury? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 2, 2024

Yeah, it would appear there is still a lot of stuff that's magically missing, almost as if the committee picked and chose what would be released and what would not. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Lizzy attaches herself to President Trump as she attempts to stay relevant.



The ash heap of History is smoldering with tyrants like you. You don't violate my Constitution and then think you have a say. You need to crawl into a cabin in the woods and stay silent. Scum. — Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) January 2, 2024

Ouch.

Serious ouch. And yet, well-deserved. We can't quite make ourselves feel all that sorry for her.

is hangry a new word, I am sorry I don't have lizzys intellect — Beth Knuth*** (@bknuth96) January 2, 2024

Hangry is like sooooo 2017.

Just sayin'.

Good times.

The video recording of all witness interviews are gone. Transcripts are missing. All secret service texts deleted and never recovered. Another Cheney lying about evidence as against. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 2, 2024

But hey, thanks for playing, Liz.

======================================================================

======================================================================

