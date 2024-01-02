Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math
'God Is Not the Author of Confusion but Peace': Pope Francis Sews Chaos,...
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Conce...
Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With Even...
REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Islan...
Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative
Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
UNRWA: While the World Celebrates New Year, Gaza Strip Is Crowded With Displacement
The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History
Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender...
Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endan...
'Working for Free Sounds Amazing.' NYU Prof Lectures Greedy Authors on the Benefits...
NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable...
Permissive Parenting: Outsourcing the Role of Parent to Children - This Won't End...

Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About J6 Committee Materials and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's funny watching Liz Cheney try and talk tough when it comes to Trump or January 6th ... c'mon, 'hangry'. Really, Liz? We get it, you're desperate to remain relevant in a country where the only people who care about what you think or have to say HATED YOU before you decided you were going to try and destroy Trump but c'mon. Maybe just don't say anything at all anymore because it never goes well, and the people who used to defend you just point and laugh now.

Advertisement

You'd think she'd eventually figure out she needs to read the room, right?

Guess how this went over.

JUST guess.

Yeah, it would appear there is still a lot of stuff that's magically missing, almost as if the committee picked and chose what would be released and what would not. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Recommended

Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ouch.

Serious ouch. And yet, well-deserved. We can't quite make ourselves feel all that sorry for her.

Hangry is like sooooo 2017.

Just sayin'.

Good times.

But hey, thanks for playing, Liz.

======================================================================

Related:

Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)

Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With 50 MORE Allegations of Plagiarism

BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots and LOTS of Hilarious Ones

LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'

NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: LIZ CHENEY TRUMP JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math
Amy Curtis
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)
Sam J.
Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With Even MORE Allegations of Plagiarism
Sam J.
Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
FuzzyChimp
REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Island Explosions?)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math Amy Curtis
Advertisement