Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative

Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There was a time in America, not so long ago, when loving it was not considered extreme. When wanting our borders and our people protected, was not extreme. When pushing for Americans to prosper and keep more of what they earn, was not extreme.

Under Biden (and honestly, it started under Obama and there are plenty of people who believe it has actually continued in Obama's third term, ahem) though, it is now considered 'extreme' and a way to objectify and dehumanize people the government disagrees with.

And honestly, looking at this ridiculous post, what the Hell has the Biden/Harris administration 'delivered' other than a disastrous economy, wars across the world, and a leaking southern border? 

Please, stop 'delivering'. We were better off before.

Fist-pump.

Sam J.
Being anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, and honestly anti-America is really all they have.

Must be.

But MAGA dares love this country and ol' Joe can't have that.

Democrats need us to be afraid of one another, jealous, and divisive ... that's when they do well, when Americans don't trust one another. Divide and conquer ring any bells? Joe's handlers know he needs the 'evil far-right bogeyman' to distract from the absolute crap job he has been doing.

And continues to do.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JOE BIDEN REPUBLICANS MAGA

