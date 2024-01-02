Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric

There was a time in America, not so long ago, when loving it was not considered extreme. When wanting our borders and our people protected, was not extreme. When pushing for Americans to prosper and keep more of what they earn, was not extreme.

Under Biden (and honestly, it started under Obama and there are plenty of people who believe it has actually continued in Obama's third term, ahem) though, it is now considered 'extreme' and a way to objectify and dehumanize people the government disagrees with.

And honestly, looking at this ridiculous post, what the Hell has the Biden/Harris administration 'delivered' other than a disastrous economy, wars across the world, and a leaking southern border?

Happy New Year, everyone.



In 2024, we’re ready to keep delivering for the American people and fight back against MAGA extremism.



Let’s finish the job. pic.twitter.com/NnSW2pYzOL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 1, 2024

Please, stop 'delivering'. We were better off before.

I’m dedicating the next year of my life to electing Republicans into office.



Americans don’t want war, we don’t want your high inflation, we don’t want illegal immigration, & we want our people to come first.



Btw, you’re losing support in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/Nd9gvMZbQ2 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 1, 2024

Fist-pump.

Honest, objective people know that America is in a much worse place under you, Joe. That’s why your approval rating is the worst of all time. Say MAGA all you want, but your policies are the problem. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) January 2, 2024

Being anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, and honestly anti-America is really all they have.

You mean “In 2024, we’re ready to keep delivering illegal immigrants for the American people”. — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) January 1, 2024

Are still at your billionaire buddy’s VI home? Must be nice to have friends like that. pic.twitter.com/lwrr4uZslS — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 1, 2024

Must be.

Maga aren’t the ones protesting in the streets calling for the eradication of Jews. Maga aren’t the ones blocking traffic over “climate change”. Maga aren’t the ones leaving our borders wide open to just anyone to break federal immigration laws. The left are the extremists. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) January 2, 2024

But MAGA dares love this country and ol' Joe can't have that.

Democrats need us to be afraid of one another, jealous, and divisive ... that's when they do well, when Americans don't trust one another. Divide and conquer ring any bells? Joe's handlers know he needs the 'evil far-right bogeyman' to distract from the absolute crap job he has been doing.

And continues to do.

