Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone

In November of 2019, PolitiFact judged President Trump’s claim that the Democratic presidential candidates supported "giving illegal immigrants free health care at our expense” “mostly false.” This was after the Democratic primary debate, when literally every single candidate on stage raised their hand when asked if their health care plans would cover illegals.

On his first day in office in January of 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed free health care for illegal immigrants under 26 — the state already covered illegal immigrants up to age 18, so all Newsom was doing was bumping up the age to mirror Obamacare. In 2022, he proposed universal California healthcare regardless of immigration status, at an estimated cost of $2.7 billion annually.

Those billions of dollars weren't an expense, though … they were an investment. As Minnesota Rep. Tin Liebling claimed Wednesday, taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants "benefits all of us."

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota Rep. Tina Liebling (D) just said that taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants benefits all of us.



These people are incredibly tone-deaf. pic.twitter.com/oCNyY9Citq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2025

Not having to pay for health care for people who shouldn't be here benefits all of us. Let them get health care in their own countries, where they belong.

Is she high? — Team261 (@team_261) May 7, 2025

Maybe she would like to pay for my wife’s $9,000 CT scan since it’s so beneficial to take money from people and pay for other people’s healthcare.



I’ll send her office the bill. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 7, 2025

We could pay off all Minnesotans medical debt today if we didn’t pay for illegal immigrants medical bills over the next four years.



It’s insane. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2025

No. Just stop it already. — JEM (@trixster001) May 7, 2025

Medical inflation is through the roof because of this nonsense — Baruch L.M. (@Elder_Barry_) May 7, 2025

No, only deportations benefit us all. — They Live is a documentary (@Nada_1776) May 7, 2025

Minnesota is world class stupid — (Charlie) @fishdoctor1 (@fishdocktor1) May 7, 2025

Their logic is lunacy. As a lifelong resident of MN, I have paid my own healthcare premiums which have been outrageous. I rarely use services. Now I can pay for free healthcare for those here illegally. Maddening. — KJ (@SnayburtJames) May 7, 2025

Tone deaf?!! They’re anti-American. — Murph (@Murphisright) May 7, 2025

She's supposed to support the people of Minnesota, but the people of Minnesota don't sound very supported by this proposal. Let them get health care in prison in El Salvador. That would benefit the American people.

