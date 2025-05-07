Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone

He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Twitchy

In November of 2019, PolitiFact judged President Trump’s claim that the Democratic presidential candidates supported "giving illegal immigrants free health care at our expense” “mostly false.” This was after the Democratic primary debate, when literally every single candidate on stage raised their hand when asked if their health care plans would cover illegals.

On his first day in office in January of 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed free health care for illegal immigrants under 26 — the state already covered illegal immigrants up to age 18, so all Newsom was doing was bumping up the age to mirror Obamacare. In 2022, he proposed universal California healthcare regardless of immigration status, at an estimated cost of $2.7 billion annually.

Those billions of dollars weren't an expense, though … they were an investment. As Minnesota Rep. Tin Liebling claimed Wednesday, taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants "benefits all of us."

Not having to pay for health care for people who shouldn't be here benefits all of us. Let them get health care in their own countries, where they belong.

She's supposed to support the people of Minnesota, but the people of Minnesota don't sound very supported by this proposal. Let them get health care in prison in El Salvador. That would benefit the American people.

***

DEMOCRATS HEALTH CARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MINNESOTA TAXPAYERS

