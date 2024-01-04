SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clintons in Post After Epstein Files Drop

Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on January 04, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Juanita Broaddrick must be feeling quite validated today as the Epstein files appear to support what she's been saying all along and that is the fact Bill Clinton is a predator. We kinda sorta totally love how she was dumping salt in the Clinton's open Epstein wound last night ...

The look on Bubba's face in this picture from 2016 is a CLASSIC.

Shocked.

Scared.

Intimidated.

Angry.

Exposed.

Oops, sorry for that visual ... 

This is too funny, unless, of course, you're Hillary Clinton.

Sadly we're not holding our breath when it comes to him ever facing any consequences but ... you never know. To be completely transparent we didn't think they'd actually drop the list let alone allow his name to be shown so what do we know?

Seriously. Although we'll still find a way not to get completely distracted today and drag the plagiarist a bit more for your readers.

We're givers.

We've heard some rumors about flying lamps. 

Just putting that out there.

Sam J.
It is definitely NOT the look of an innocent man.

