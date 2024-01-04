SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clintons in Post After Epstein Files Drop

Juanita Broaddrick must be feeling quite validated today as the Epstein files appear to support what she's been saying all along and that is the fact Bill Clinton is a predator. We kinda sorta totally love how she was dumping salt in the Clinton's open Epstein wound last night ...
The look on Bubba's face in this picture from 2016 is a CLASSIC.
This photo was taken at the second debate Oct, 2016 as Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones and I walked past Bill Clinton into the debate.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 4, 2024
To say he was shocked would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/4a8E1eviwL
Shocked.
Scared.
Intimidated.
Angry.
Exposed.
Oops, sorry for that visual ...
This is too funny, unless, of course, you're Hillary Clinton.
😂— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 4, 2024
That is one unhappy man right there.
I was watching live! What a great moment 😆— Deborah Austin (@DebsSweet) January 4, 2024
Since he never was investigated for his crimes to you ladies, hopefully he goes to jail for Epstein island!— DPL.3 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dpl_3) January 4, 2024
Sadly we're not holding our breath when it comes to him ever facing any consequences but ... you never know. To be completely transparent we didn't think they'd actually drop the list let alone allow his name to be shown so what do we know?
No one is happier about the release of Epstein's client details tonight than Claudine Gay.— Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) January 4, 2024
Seriously. Although we'll still find a way not to get completely distracted today and drag the plagiarist a bit more for your readers.
We're givers.
That’s probably the same look he gets when Hillary is angry— One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) January 4, 2024
We've heard some rumors about flying lamps.
Just putting that out there.
Recommended
That's a look of panic.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 4, 2024
It is definitely NOT the look of an innocent man.
======================================================================
Related:
Dude. NO: Mark Cuban DEI-Splaining to Elon Musk in Ridiculously WRONG Thread Backfires SPECTACULARLY
Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling
Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread on the Epstein Files
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric
Trans Woman (in Other Words, a Dude) SCHOOLED on Biology After Claiming Men Can Get Periods Too
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member