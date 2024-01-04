SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clintons in Post After Epstein Files Drop

Juanita Broaddrick must be feeling quite validated today as the Epstein files appear to support what she's been saying all along and that is the fact Bill Clinton is a predator. We kinda sorta totally love how she was dumping salt in the Clinton's open Epstein wound last night ...

The look on Bubba's face in this picture from 2016 is a CLASSIC.

This photo was taken at the second debate Oct, 2016 as Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones and I walked past Bill Clinton into the debate.



To say he was shocked would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/4a8E1eviwL — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 4, 2024

Shocked.

Scared.

Intimidated.

Angry.

Exposed.

Oops, sorry for that visual ...

This is too funny, unless, of course, you're Hillary Clinton.

😂



That is one unhappy man right there. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 4, 2024

I was watching live! What a great moment 😆 — Deborah Austin (@DebsSweet) January 4, 2024

Since he never was investigated for his crimes to you ladies, hopefully he goes to jail for Epstein island! — DPL.3 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dpl_3) January 4, 2024

Sadly we're not holding our breath when it comes to him ever facing any consequences but ... you never know. To be completely transparent we didn't think they'd actually drop the list let alone allow his name to be shown so what do we know?

No one is happier about the release of Epstein's client details tonight than Claudine Gay. — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) January 4, 2024

Seriously. Although we'll still find a way not to get completely distracted today and drag the plagiarist a bit more for your readers.

We're givers.

That’s probably the same look he gets when Hillary is angry — One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) January 4, 2024

We've heard some rumors about flying lamps.

Just putting that out there.

That's a look of panic. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 4, 2024

It is definitely NOT the look of an innocent man.

