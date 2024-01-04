Uniter in Chief! Biden Reminds Millions of Americans How Much He Hates Them in '24 Campaign Ad (Watch)

We know it's not very mature of us to say so, but our president is such a total d-bag.

Sorry. Not sorry.

Obama said some pretty snotty things about Americans he disagreed with, calling us all bitter clingers but this new narrative Biden is spewing in his first 2024 ad is just hateful. We are reminded of the speech he delivered in front of a red backdrop when he called us all a threat to democracy.

Was that before or after he told millions of us we were in for a winter of sickness and death?

The guy is a real charmer ...

Watch this:

Biden just released his first ad of 2024.



The main threat to this country? You. pic.twitter.com/sIEKvUfDzJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

This is why they so desperately want Trump to be the nominee - they think dramatically showing footage from January 6 and implying he will keep people from voting will somehow win them the election because they know Joe has been a useless, horrible president. They have nothing for him to run on so they need something for him to run against, and if that means he openly hates millions of Americans so be it.

What a horrible ad.

We're surprised he didn't call us a mean name like Hillary McCankles did.

Since he didn’t do any of the stuff he promised to do while running in 2020, Biden can save money and reuse the same campaign materials.



Save the soul of America, stabilize the world, build up the middle class, lower gun violence hate crimes and racism, unite the country… — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 4, 2024

Aside from the demonization of about half the US population

Listen to the voice over from Biden

It is slurred and awful

That's the best they could get out of that withered husk — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 4, 2024

He is setting the stage for his J6 speech. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 4, 2024

He is indeed.

The ONLY thing Democrats have got. pic.twitter.com/FQ9wETZ39p — RightWingLurk’nSnake© (@rmiames) January 4, 2024

The GOP should just run a 24/7 live feed of illegals crossing the border for the next 10 months. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) January 4, 2024

Uinter in Chief 🙄 — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) January 4, 2024

Hilarious, right?

