Resurfaced Footage Shows Nikki Haley's Soft Spot for Illegal Immigrants
Joy Behar Citing Her Many Covid Boosters to Call Misinformation on Fauci Critics...
Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears...
Wait ... WAT?! I've Seen Some RIDICULOUS Simping for Joe Biden But This...
Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in...
'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay...
Have You Seen Biden's First Ad of 2024?
Vivek Ramaswamy Decimates AND Demolishes WaPo 'Journo' Pushing Him to 'Condemn White Supre...
DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Border Security BS Was SO Thick Even CBS Mornings Called...
Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for...
Guess Why Biden's 'Saving Democracy' Speech at Valley Forge Was Moved Up a...
Disney Announces Director of New Star Wars Movie...and Their Pick Isn't Going Over...
Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now...
SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clintons in Post After...

Uniter in Chief! Biden Reminds Millions of Americans How Much He Hates Them in '24 Campaign Ad (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:00 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We know it's not very mature of us to say so, but our president is such a total d-bag.

Sorry. Not sorry.

Obama said some pretty snotty things about Americans he disagreed with, calling us all bitter clingers but this new narrative Biden is spewing in his first 2024 ad is just hateful. We are reminded of the speech he delivered in front of a red backdrop when he called us all a threat to democracy.

Advertisement

Was that before or after he told millions of us we were in for a winter of sickness and death?

The guy is a real charmer ... 

Watch this:

This is why they so desperately want Trump to be the nominee - they think dramatically showing footage from January 6 and implying he will keep people from voting will somehow win them the election because they know Joe has been a useless, horrible president. They have nothing for him to run on so they need something for him to run against, and if that means he openly hates millions of Americans so be it.

What a horrible ad. 

We're surprised he didn't call us a mean name like Hillary McCankles did.

Recommended

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
Advertisement

He is indeed.

Hilarious, right?

======================================================================

Related:

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)

Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in Receipt-Filled THREAD

'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN

Vivek Ramaswamy Decimates AND Demolishes WaPo 'Journo' Pushing Him to 'Condemn White Supremacy' (Watch)

Advertisement

Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AD BIDEN CAMPAIGN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
Joy Behar Citing Her Many Covid Boosters to Call Misinformation on Fauci Critics is an EPIC Self-Own
Doug P.
Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in Receipt-Filled THREAD
Sam J.
'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)
Sam J.
Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics) Sam J.
Advertisement