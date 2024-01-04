'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN

Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Epstein files coverage to remind you that Claudine Gay and the embarrassingly woke media that has been covering her plagiarism and eventual resignation still suck.

Big time.

Don't get us wrong, we are fairly distracted by the fact that Bill Clinton, 'likes them young,' but we must continue to hold Gay and by default, the crap media accountable.

We're not the only ones to notice, of course, as Elon Musk himself had this to say about the AP ...

Like a giant mushroom.

Perfect visual from the richest man alive.

That works.

Right? That's just something people do these days so we should stop being so racist and stuff and realize that Gay did nothing wrong and evil, white, racist conservatives are just targeting her because of white supremacy and stuff.

Admit it, that could have been an Ibram X. Kendi post. 

See what we mean? And you thought we were just being snarky. Shame on you.

*snort*

Hrm. Highlighting one of Brian Krassenstein's tweets without making fun of him. That may be a first for this Twitchy editor.

Seems like a good question.

Forget the whole pouncing thing, we now have a WEAPON.

Da da daaaaaa!

