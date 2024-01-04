'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Epstein files coverage to remind you that Claudine Gay and the embarrassingly woke media that has been covering her plagiarism and eventual resignation still suck.

Big time.

Don't get us wrong, we are fairly distracted by the fact that Bill Clinton, 'likes them young,' but we must continue to hold Gay and by default, the crap media accountable.

We're not the only ones to notice, of course, as Elon Musk himself had this to say about the AP ...

The @AP has the woke mind virus growing out of its head like a giant mushroom! pic.twitter.com/6jQns2HrIi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

Like a giant mushroom.

Perfect visual from the richest man alive.

That's why I think the AP really stands for "American Pravda" — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2024

That works.

Plagiarize the APs work now that they gave the green flag to do so — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) January 3, 2024

Right? That's just something people do these days so we should stop being so racist and stuff and realize that Gay did nothing wrong and evil, white, racist conservatives are just targeting her because of white supremacy and stuff.

Admit it, that could have been an Ibram X. Kendi post.

See what we mean? And you thought we were just being snarky. Shame on you.

*snort*

Yeah this is an ignorant article. Why are they trying to protect her here. She was in the wrong. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 3, 2024

Hrm. Highlighting one of Brian Krassenstein's tweets without making fun of him. That may be a first for this Twitchy editor.

At what point do disinformation outlets like the AP lose their badge? — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 3, 2024

Seems like a good question.

"The new conservative weapon"........ 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) January 4, 2024

Forget the whole pouncing thing, we now have a WEAPON.

Da da daaaaaa!

