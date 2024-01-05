NBC Already Harassing Libs of TikTok for Daring to Be HONEST About LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter

It's like clockwork with these people. Something horrible happens, we discover the person responsible was LGB or trans, we DARE cover this on the Right, and the mainstream media automatically goes on the defensive making the story about how the Right is pouncing or bullying the gay community ...

Think I'm kidding? Take a look at this:

Here come the hit pieces from NBC because I reported facts about the trans Iowa shooter that the media wanted to ignore pic.twitter.com/Yn11fktGUV — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 5, 2024

... What would you say to your critics ...

We all know he is one of those critics, yes? What a sideways, obnoxious attempt to get her to comment on a hate piece he's writing about her.

Chaya is always a target because 1) she holds 'protected communities' accountable and 2) she makes the media look like the toolbags they really are. Yesterday, when I saw the news breaking about the shooter I hopped on Twitchy to write it up because we are definitely seeing a deadly trend here. Some people (all on the Left) accused me of being heartless for mocking how quickly this story would disappear now that the shooter couldn't be used to somehow vilify Trump or his supporters but our readers (our smart, lovely, totally stylish, and amazingly funny readers) totally got it.

You got it. You get it. You always do.

You knew I was telling the truth, that unless a crisis can be used to help the Left/Democrats, the media isn't really all that interested in reporting it. Notice what they're pushing today is how the gunman was bullied ... and of course, how the Right is pouncing. Obnoxious.

But nobody at Google is going to ding them for it in search results or demonetize them.

Nobody at Facebook is going to ghost their posts for it.

No no, they save those fun-fun things for us evil Right-leaning writers who dare go against the grain and deny the approved narrative. Lucky up.

And speaking of censorship, now that we are in an election year, Twitchy needs your help more than ever. I know efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post?

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since I know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, I'm giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

Editor's Note: