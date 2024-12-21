Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'

Despicable: Joe Biden Kept Families of Fallen Marines Waiting Hours While He Napped...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 21, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Democrats (for now) control the White House and the Senate. What really bothers them is that they don't control the Supreme Court, which is its own branch of government. A couple of years ago, they started a campaign to smear Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas (we guess they didn't have anything left to throw at Brett Kavanaugh). President Joe Biden announced that Thomas "likes to spend a lot of time on yachts," and Alito's wife flew an “Appeal to Heaven” flag over their beach house in the summer of 2023.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, who have no authority over the Supreme Court, have completed their 20-month investigative report into the "ethical crisis" at the Court and released it Saturday.

"Revealing." Too bad they forgot to link to a copy so we could read it.

ETHICS INVESTIGATION JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REPORT SENATE SUPREME COURT

