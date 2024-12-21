Senators Release Report on 20-Month Investigation Into SCOTUS 'Ethics Crisis'

Democrats (for now) control the White House and the Senate. What really bothers them is that they don't control the Supreme Court, which is its own branch of government. A couple of years ago, they started a campaign to smear Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas (we guess they didn't have anything left to throw at Brett Kavanaugh). President Joe Biden announced that Thomas "likes to spend a lot of time on yachts," and Alito's wife flew an “Appeal to Heaven” flag over their beach house in the summer of 2023.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, who have no authority over the Supreme Court, have completed their 20-month investigative report into the "ethical crisis" at the Court and released it Saturday.

BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Committee just released a revealing, 20-month-long investigative report into the ethical crisis at the Supreme Court including new info and recommended actions. pic.twitter.com/XAFfOhG418 — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 21, 2024

"Revealing." Too bad they forgot to link to a copy so we could read it.

You guys are dropping this on the Saturday before Christmas and don’t even bother posting a link?



Sounds like strong work. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 21, 2024

Breaking: There is no "ethical crisis" at the court. There's an obvious competency crisis with the three far-left kooks on the court. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 21, 2024

Now do congress. — The Patriot's Lady (@TwistedOak) December 21, 2024

Now do the Senate Judiciary Committee members — Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) December 21, 2024

There's a thing called the separation of powers for a reason. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) December 21, 2024

There's no ethics crisis at the Supreme Court other than the imaginary one in your own minds.



There's finally a majority (after how many years?) not legislating from the bench. OH THE HORRORS! — Adyana (@adyanalistens) December 21, 2024

The ethics crisis is that Durbin and Whitehouse are still senators. — W Mike Burke 🇺🇸 🇦🇷 (@WMikeBurke) December 21, 2024

The only ethical crisis at the Supreme Court is that you don't control it. — Silence (@bieffe95) December 21, 2024

Exactly.

***