President Joe Biden Says Justice Clarence Thomas 'Likes to Spend a Lot of Time on Yachts'

This line apparently came from an interview with The New Yorker and predates Monday's Supreme Court decision that Colorado cannot unilaterally remove Donald Trump from the ballot. Even if it did, it wouldn't make any sense, since the decision was unanimous. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed that it was up to Congress to decide if Trump was ineligible.

President Joe Biden was telling The New Yorker that he intends to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land and offhandedly dismissed Thomas as a guy who "likes to spend a lot of time on yachts."

Completely inappropriate for the President to be taking partisan shots at a SCOTUS Justice.



Also, I can’t think of any politician in a worse position to raise concerns about influence-peddling than Biden given the extensive evidence against Hunter Biden.https://t.co/L9h2DpZAGW — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 4, 2024

This from a president who likes to spend his many vacations at the homes of his billionaire donors.

Said the president who spends most of his time at the beach or eating ice cream — Nicole Levitt (@LevittNicole7) March 4, 2024

Not most of the time … about 40 percent of the time.

Hell, put Hunter aside - how many times has Biden vacationed at some billionaire's home? It's happened at least a few times. — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) March 4, 2024

Former Senator Biden (D-Mastercard) — Yer buddy Don (@prayerborne) March 4, 2024

He's the father of borking. This is always who he's been. — Wonderbeard (@WonderbeardShow) March 4, 2024

Bad form. — Robin (@RobinYvarra) March 4, 2024

Every single thing Biden said in that interview is arrogant and ignorant. — KelinciHutan 🇺🇲 🇦🇲 🇮🇩 (@KelinciHutan) March 4, 2024

That’s rich (pun intended) coming from Biden. When has he turned down a chance to vacation at the mansion of a rich “friend”?https://t.co/qCkLHEMsQl — Ryan (@BrewCoBarrister) March 4, 2024

This is the president is proudly says SCOTUS blocked him from forgiving student loans but he did it anyway.

