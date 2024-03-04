President Joe Biden Says Justice Clarence Thomas 'Likes to Spend a Lot of Time on Yachts'

The Nation: The Supreme Court 'Twisted' the 'Crystal-Clear' 14th Amendment
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

This line apparently came from an interview with The New Yorker and predates Monday's Supreme Court decision that Colorado cannot unilaterally remove Donald Trump from the ballot. Even if it did, it wouldn't make any sense, since the decision was unanimous. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed that it was up to Congress to decide if Trump was ineligible.

President Joe Biden was telling The New Yorker that he intends to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land and offhandedly dismissed Thomas as a guy who "likes to spend a lot of time on yachts."

This from a president who likes to spend his many vacations at the homes of his billionaire donors.

Not most of the time … about 40 percent of the time.

This is the president is proudly says SCOTUS blocked him from forgiving student loans but he did it anyway.

