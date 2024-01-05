BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads is Wildly Transphobic Annnd LOL Now We're Dead

It would seem Parker Molloy is not having much fun on Threads ... apparently, it is toxic and WILDLY transphobic. Didn't Parker throw a fit after Elon Musk bought Twitter and then left the platform because it was becoming too transphobic? Or was that some other trans-activist? It's hard to keep track some days when they're all shrieking the same things.

Advertisement

Heh.

He's ... sorry, she's ... not happy anywhere. Look at this.

Parker Molloy just posted this on another site and I am in pain from the laughter. pic.twitter.com/uwsFdVkdzH — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 5, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's the little things that keep us going, you know?

Instagram keeps trying to get me to join Threads but the examples in the ads are always like this. It's like they are trying to keep me away. pic.twitter.com/x4x1xowxgh — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) January 5, 2024

For some reason, we just don't feel the need to visit Threads. And we're pretty sure you're all ok if we don't cover it ALTHOUGH ... it could be a lot if people like Parker are there complaining as well.

Hrm.

Here. This showed up and I can’t think of a nastier combo pic.twitter.com/kcreES6uJq — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 5, 2024

What’s a Parker? — Bonnie Dillon (@bomadi) January 5, 2024

In case you didn't know ...

A very vocal trans activist who sees “transphobia” in everything from gas stations to luxury yacht vacations. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 5, 2024

There’s always tumblr. — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) January 5, 2024

Or maybe they can make My Space a thing again?

HAAAAAAA

There's no such thing as a safe space! Man up Parker! — Enough is Enough (@SilverLining365) January 5, 2024

We see what they did there.

Too funny.

======================================================================

Related:

Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL Over the Country

NBC Already Harassing Libs of TikTok for Daring to Be HONEST About LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter

EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY Switched Places

SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter

White Woman (NBC Journo) MELTS DOWN When Vivek Ramaswamy Dismantles Her Woke 'White Supremacy' BS (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.