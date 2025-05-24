'You're Amazing People:' Check Out Some Highlights From President Trump's West Point Address (VIDEOS)

CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today was graduation at West Point, America's storied and elite military academy.

President Trump spoke, and here are some highlights from his address.

We'll start with a message for the graduates:

It'll be over in the blink of an eye.

And he thanked them for making the choice to serve their country:

They truly are.

And then he dropped some straight fire TRUTH about what the military is supposed to do:

BOOM.

This was the most refreshing thing to hear, because President Trump is exactly correct.

The President was also presented with a gift from the class of 2025:

And the President shared a touching story about the class ring:

What a touching tribute.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

