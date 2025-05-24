'You're Amazing People:' Check Out Some Highlights From President Trump's West Point Address (VIDEOS)

Today was graduation at West Point, America's storied and elite military academy.

President Trump spoke, and here are some highlights from his address.

We'll start with a message for the graduates:

.@POTUS at West Point: Every cadet on the field before me should savor this morning — because this is a day you will never forget. In a few moments, you will become graduates of the most ELITE and storied military academy in human history. pic.twitter.com/hTkMgBnJkF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

It'll be over in the blink of an eye.

And he thanked them for making the choice to serve their country:

.@POTUS at West Point: "You could have done anything you wanted... Instead of stock options... you chose honor and you chose sacrifice. Instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues... You're amazing people." pic.twitter.com/SRi05anFw4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

They truly are.

And then he dropped some straight fire TRUTH about what the military is supposed to do:

"The job of the US Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, or to spread democracy ... at the point of a gun," says @POTUS.



"The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America — ANYWHERE, ANY TIME, and ANY PLACE." pic.twitter.com/u1dv6mCAzQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

BOOM.

This was the most refreshing thing to hear, because President Trump is exactly correct.

The President was also presented with a gift from the class of 2025:

.@POTUS is presented with a gift from the West Point Class of 2025 pic.twitter.com/6Oj6BzrB8B — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

And the President shared a touching story about the class ring:

.@POTUS recognizes West Point Cadet Ricky McMahon.



Ricky — whose dad, Lt. Col. Michael McMahon, made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation in Afghanistan in 2004 — forged his class's rings with gold from the 1985 class ring of his father. pic.twitter.com/See1H9BeiU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

What a touching tribute.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

