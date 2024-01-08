REEE! Golden Globes Host Jo Koy DARES Make a Joke About Taylor Swift...
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL It Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on January 08, 2024
Twitchy

What sort of brain-trust not only considers political mouthpiece and d-bag Michael Fanone a hero, let alone weeps while interviewing him about January 6? Oh, that's right, the sort of brain-trust MSNBC sees fit to air to their dozens of viewers.

And the fact he doubled down when even Mediaite covered his weeping?

Yikes.

We know, this is the same network that employs Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, and Rachel Maddow but still ...

Bro.

No.

Alrighty then.

Brandon Stratka brings up a valid point. These weepy journalists, Democrats, and Lefties had zero tears to shed when police officers were getting beaten during the summer of 2020. One was actually killed during one of the 'summer of love' riots. David Dorn. 

Wonder if Capehart wept for Dorn?

We're going to guess that's a big ol' no.

C'mon man, they have insurance. Right?

Fair question.

When 'journalists' show you who they really are, believe them.

======================================================================

