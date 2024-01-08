Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL It Does NOT Go Well

What sort of brain-trust not only considers political mouthpiece and d-bag Michael Fanone a hero, let alone weeps while interviewing him about January 6? Oh, that's right, the sort of brain-trust MSNBC sees fit to air to their dozens of viewers.
And the fact he doubled down when even Mediaite covered his weeping?
Yikes.
We know, this is the same network that employs Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, and Rachel Maddow but still ...
And I'd do it again! ✊🏾— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 6, 2024
MSNBC Host Breaks Down Full-On Sobbing In Emotional Segment With Hero January 6th Cop https://t.co/n0iouc39eg via @mediaite
Bro.
No.
Of course you would do it again! You are a paid actor and a propagandist. It’s what you do! pic.twitter.com/0VfAGf7J16— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 7, 2024
You’re an insult to vaginas.— Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 7, 2024
Alrighty then.
January 7, 2024
What a freaking drama queen seriously you guys are insane. Did you cry on 911?— Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) January 6, 2024
Thanks for proving you’re actors, not journalists. And disgraceful!— GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) January 7, 2024
You had many opportunities to do it again: your side attacked, beat, injured, and murdered police relentlessly throughout 2020.— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 7, 2024
You also defunded them and demoralized them. You advocated for all of this.
You didn’t cry for any of it. Weird.
Recommended
Brandon Stratka brings up a valid point. These weepy journalists, Democrats, and Lefties had zero tears to shed when police officers were getting beaten during the summer of 2020. One was actually killed during one of the 'summer of love' riots. David Dorn.
Wonder if Capehart wept for Dorn?
We're going to guess that's a big ol' no.
You’re an actor, and a bad one at that.— Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 7, 2024
Did you cry for the people and businesses adversely affected during the BLM riots or are your emotional outbursts selective?— Neil Linton (@neilfromsa) January 6, 2024
C'mon man, they have insurance. Right?
Pathetic— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) January 7, 2024
Who the hell still watches MSNBC?— Danno (@dannolane) January 7, 2024
Fair question.
This honestly does more to delegitimize the captured press than anything trump has ever said.— Carl Hungus (@chungus_41) January 6, 2024
When 'journalists' show you who they really are, believe them.
