LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback

As Twitchy readers know, former Capitol Police Officer Winston Watercolors (you guys, we can't even make up that name) posted a pic of himself on Twitter in his gear, wearing a mask, posing with the Capitol behind him and said he was still waiting for justice.

For the officers.

Welp, this didn't go over so hot (as you all also know) and it would seem Mr. Watercolors can't deal with the pushback. We hear he's been blocking people who respond negatively, PLUS he posted this:

MAGAts continue to troll and harass me, but I will not be silenced about what they did on January 6th and how they smeared and stained our country’s history. I honored my oath to our constitution. The facts and truth prevail pic.twitter.com/3sMn4Pey0m — WinstonWatercolors (@WinstonWCs) January 6, 2024

Way to prove you're politically driven, Mr. Watercolors. Nothing says you don't care about justice like attacking people who vote and belive differently from you.

He only made things worse.

So much worse.

So...here's a sketch? You're not a serious person and simply want attention. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) January 6, 2024

No, you didn't honor anything. — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) January 6, 2024

Carry on your lies no one expects you to suddenly become honest — Paige 🍀 (@paigethe1st) January 6, 2024

Especially now that he's played the MAGAT card.

What a dolt.

Weak men will always find a way to fear that which is not a threat.

Even a prop. pic.twitter.com/WYiyopZylS — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) January 6, 2024

He uses the last name 'Watercolors'.

Props could scare him.

Show us on this doll where they hurt you. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) January 6, 2024

Omg! I'm literally crying, laying in bed, unable to control my emotions about this very important day that was worse than 9/11 AND Pearl Harbor. 🙄 — WakeUpYo! (@Magdalana51) January 6, 2024

Us too!

Ok, maybe not exactly ... EL OH EL.

