TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed...
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...
Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the...
Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Ibram X. Kendi Wrote That Whites Tried to 'Level the Playing Field' with...
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the...
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions

LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on January 07, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, former Capitol Police Officer Winston Watercolors (you guys, we can't even make up that name) posted a pic of himself on Twitter in his gear, wearing a mask, posing with the Capitol behind him and said he was still waiting for justice.

Advertisement

For the officers.

Welp, this didn't go over so hot (as you all also know) and it would seem Mr. Watercolors can't deal with the pushback. We hear he's been blocking people who respond negatively, PLUS he posted this:

Way to prove you're politically driven, Mr. Watercolors. Nothing says you don't care about justice like attacking people who vote and belive differently from you.

He only made things worse.

So much worse.

Especially now that he's played the MAGAT card.

What a dolt.

He uses the last name 'Watercolors'.

Props could scare him.

Recommended

TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Us too!

Ok, maybe not exactly ... EL OH EL.

======================================================================

Related:

The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6

It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife

LOL! Former US Capitol Ofc. TORCHED for Posting Cosplay Photo-Op to Whine About Waiting for J6 Justice

Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF

She Wasn't Even THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife
Sam J.
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6
Sam J.
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF
Sam J.
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice for Officers BACKFIRES
Sam J.
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement