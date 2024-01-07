Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice for Officers BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 07, 2024
Sarah D.

Think about this for a second. This Winston Watercolors (really?!) guy is a former Capitol Police Officer ... and yet he got dressed up in a costume and posed for this photo so he could go on social media and whine about how he's still waiting for J6 justice.

Dude.

Bro.

What were you thinking?!

Not sure what he expected but ... this went over so so so so so so BAD. 

Like really bad.

Don't just take our word for it.

BUT TRUUUUUUMP.

Someone close to him, who he loves and trusts, really should have stopped him from posting this.

What did this guy think would happen? If only a few of them knew how to read the room.

Nothing says you care about justice like a photo-op.

HA HA HA HA

Lame.

