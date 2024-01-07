Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice for Officers BACKFIRES

Think about this for a second. This Winston Watercolors (really?!) guy is a former Capitol Police Officer ... and yet he got dressed up in a costume and posed for this photo so he could go on social media and whine about how he's still waiting for J6 justice.

Dude.

Bro.

What were you thinking?!

Three years later, and I am still waiting for justice for what my fellow officers and I endured protecting the Capitol and our democracy on January 6th 2021 pic.twitter.com/AzO9K2hdGU — WinstonWatercolors (@WinstonWCs) January 6, 2024

Not sure what he expected but ... this went over so so so so so so BAD.

Like really bad.

Don't just take our word for it.

You guys chucked explosive munitions into a tightly packed, peaceful crowd.



You should be in jail. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 6, 2024

You’re not a good actor. Who takes photos in full riot gear in front of the Capitol?



You’re not fooling anyone. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) January 6, 2024

“Funny” how none of you are looking for “justice” from the Jan 17, 2017 “insurrection” where 60 cops were actually hurt. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 6, 2024

BUT TRUUUUUUMP.

In the world of this brave police officer, a face-mask outdoors is more useful than a helmet.



This is the personification of brainwashed. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 7, 2024

Oh, look. Someone cosplaying a tough guy. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) January 6, 2024

Someone close to him, who he loves and trusts, really should have stopped him from posting this.

Did they ever catch the guy who put pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 7, 2024

Three years later we’re waiting for Lt. Byrd to be held accountable. What did you endure that street cops have to endure a hell of a lot more than you did? Have you seen NYC lately? — Kieran (@photosbykieran) January 6, 2024

What did this guy think would happen? If only a few of them knew how to read the room.

You unnecessarily got dressed up in your riot gear, found a good photo location, brought someone to take your picture, and put on a new mask to make this point. I award you 200 drama points. Congratulations. https://t.co/ter9qKgPmd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 7, 2024

Nothing says you care about justice like a photo-op.

HA HA HA HA

Lame.

