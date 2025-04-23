Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud Boys or KKK, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS

Officially, this writer has been on X since 2009. Her current account is her second one, and she's had that since 2015. In the almost two decades of hanging out online, this may be the stupidest thing ever posted on the platform.

And that's saying something:

An answer to this question would be nice. 👇 pic.twitter.com/gCoMkNgPnp — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 22, 2025

Are ... are you serious right now, Devin?

Because wow.

Well, he wanted answers and he got answers. Our guess is he probably won't like them, though.

He's getting it. In spades.

Did you know you posted that in an open forum where everyone can see it? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 23, 2025

He does, apparently.

You are so f***ing stupid. It’s beyond words.



Even assuming the idiotic premise of this retarded meme, what is the citizenship of the “proud boys and klan members”?



Are they El Salvadorian citizens, or American citizens?



To what country would you deport American citizens, you… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 23, 2025

There's the difference. Whatever your opinion of the Proud Boys or the Democrat KKK, they're American citizens.

MS-13 and TdA are not.

Well, Beavis, as long as Proud Boys and Klan Members are US Citizens and commit no crimes, they’re free to be an idiot, just like you.



Here’s your sign! pic.twitter.com/xXE23DOqsZ — Dances With Jesuits (@dwj1949) April 23, 2025

Heh.

I don't want to misinterpret your post here. Are you really promoting the idea of deporting US citizens? — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) April 23, 2025

Yes, he is.

And when President Trump trolled the media about this, the Left melted down.

If I ever suffer a severe brain injury, I'm looking forward to experience thinking like this. — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) April 23, 2025

That's the only explanation for this sort of thinking.

Because they are American citizens.



Just as members of American inner city gangs are American citizens.



Understand? — M (@CDAIDMT) April 23, 2025

Yeah, Devin didn't think this through, did he? There are a lot of American gangs, comprised of Black and Hispanic Americans who would be eligible for deportation under his thinking.

You can’t be this dumb you trolling — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 23, 2025

Oh, but he can be that dumb.

Well, Cletus,



1. Gang affiliation, by itself, isn't illegal.



2. Gang affiliation is, however, a valid reason to deport a non-citizen who is not here legally.



3. We can't deport citizens.



4. We can, however, jail citizens who commit crimes.



Hope this helps. https://t.co/qH8qQlHeuu — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 23, 2025

It won't, because he's beyond help.

Perfect example of why the Department of Education needs to be dismantled. https://t.co/IXhBQYQsY4 — EJ Will (@E_J_Will) April 23, 2025

The Left certainly makes the case to dismantle the DOE on the daily, don't they?

Well, Devin, if a Proud Boy or Klan Member was in our country illegally from El Salvador, then I imagine they’d be sent back to El Salvador. 🤪



I know, you’re trying to make this about racism because that’s all your little brain can come up with, but it’s just dumb. https://t.co/ckuRTHtrBD — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 23, 2025

So incredibly dumb.

A very fine line, and Devin crossed it.

