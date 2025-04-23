Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management...
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to...
Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe...
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show...
Former Biden NatSec Adviser's Take on Trump's First 100 Days Is Weapons Grade...
Jake Tapper Reveals Everything Wrong With CNN
So Much for the Rule of Law: Milwaukee County Judge Hides Illegal Immigrant...
Defense Dept. Sinks Dem's Claim That Hegseth De-Woking the Military Is Worsening 'Recruitm...
'Gravy Train Dried Up'? Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Won't Seek Reelection (MORE Winning)
VIP
In Response to Robert Reich's Unintentionally Hilarious '5 Responses to Climate Change Den...
AFP Urges Action on Tax Cuts: “Next Year Could Be Even Worse” Without...

Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud Boys or KKK, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 23, 2025
Twitchy

Officially, this writer has been on X since 2009. Her current account is her second one, and she's had that since 2015. In the almost two decades of hanging out online, this may be the stupidest thing ever posted on the platform.

Advertisement

And that's saying something:

Are ... are you serious right now, Devin?

Because wow.

Well, he wanted answers and he got answers. Our guess is he probably won't like them, though.

He's getting it. In spades.

He does, apparently.

There's the difference. Whatever your opinion of the Proud Boys or the Democrat KKK, they're American citizens.

MS-13 and TdA are not.

Recommended

MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Advertisement

Heh.

Yes, he is.

And when President Trump trolled the media about this, the Left melted down.

That's the only explanation for this sort of thinking.

Yeah, Devin didn't think this through, did he? There are a lot of American gangs, comprised of Black and Hispanic Americans who would be eligible for deportation under his thinking.

Oh, but he can be that dumb.

Advertisement

It won't, because he's beyond help.

The Left certainly makes the case to dismantle the DOE on the daily, don't they?

So incredibly dumb.

A very fine line, and Devin crossed it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AMERICANS CITIZENSHIP DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KKK MS-13

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)
Doug P.
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show Dems Have an El Salvador Problem
Amy Curtis
'But You Ain't Got No Legs!': Joe Biden Posts Earth Day Photo and We Have MANY Questions
Grateful Calvin
Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe His Own BS
Doug P.
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who Killed Two Teens In Crash
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett Brett T.
Advertisement