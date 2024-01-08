Bro, Take the L! Anti-Racism 'Teacher' Demands Peeps Name Cities BLM Burned Down and Proof of Looting

Ugh, these people are just unbearable. You know who we're talking about, self-centered, self-involved, annoying, know-it-all lawn flamingos who spend their time ignoring reality and insulting those who have no choice but to LIVE in said reality.

This Tim Wise guy has been living on another planet. And also, what the heck is an 'anti-racism teacher'? Did he get his degree in underwater basketweaving? Making coffee? Weird.

Not to mention, did he really not see what happened during the 2020 'Summer of Love'?

Name the cities that were "burned down" by BLM and Antifa. And show pictures of these no-longer existing cities, liar. And in cases of looting, BLM activists were begging white kids to stop breaking windows or spray painting (in places like MSP) bc BLM would get blamed, as you're… https://t.co/UvSKt3Lds7 — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 7, 2024

And that he's trying to somehow dunk on someone pointing out J6 was tame compared to the riots?

Yeah, that makes it even more obnoxious.

Sure thing, Tim. Right after you tell us where all the BLM donations went. — J.F. Christensen (@pewpewcyborg) January 7, 2024

Oof, you never want the frog of shame!

You’ve been having a tough week but this is a truly horrible take. Did you miss the whole CHAZ/CHOP nightmare where criminals took over blocks of a city and, rather than being prosecuted, were given a seat at the planning table? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 8, 2024

What a hot mess.

Oops.

They literally had an "independent" country in Seattle you absolute turnip pic.twitter.com/vVCjrWJVMO — EggNog_Sabrina🚁❌ (@Peaches_Sabrina) January 7, 2024

Besides that city.

HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Can you guys go 1 day without lying? pic.twitter.com/0kTyiS13l6 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 7, 2024

This from when your alphabet friends laid siege to a federal courthouse in Portland.



There's more, plenty more, I can post them if you think they might jog your memory..let me know. pic.twitter.com/AmfcS5y0Fm — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) January 7, 2024

Hey, he asked for proof.

We must never forget what happened on this dark day in our history:



$2 billion worth of property damage

200 federal buildings damaged

2,000+ police officers injured

At least 25 Americans killed



Oh wait. Sorry wrong protest. pic.twitter.com/2MZ4jQgGmx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2024

BILLIONS in damages. Some cities still haven't come all the way back, and let's not forget rising crime because it's officially 'racist' to enforce the law.

Wise did not respond to any of the pushback he received on his ridiculous post.

Honestly, we're shocked he didn't shut the replies off.

So kudos to him for that, we guess.

