Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and...
Hillary Clinton Might Turn the Replies Back Off After This Fiery but Mostly...
She Was NOT Amused ... BUT You Will Be! WATCH Taylor Swift's Face...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump...
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial'...
National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of...
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as...
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's...
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Intervi...
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...

Bro, Take the L! Anti-Racism 'Teacher' Demands Peeps Name Cities BLM Burned Down and Proof of Looting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Ugh, these people are just unbearable. You know who we're talking about, self-centered, self-involved, annoying, know-it-all lawn flamingos who spend their time ignoring reality and insulting those who have no choice but to LIVE in said reality.

Advertisement

This Tim Wise guy has been living on another planet. And also, what the heck is an 'anti-racism teacher'? Did he get his degree in underwater basketweaving? Making coffee? Weird.

Not to mention, did he really not see what happened during the 2020 'Summer of Love'?

And that he's trying to somehow dunk on someone pointing out J6 was tame compared to the riots?

Yeah, that makes it even more obnoxious.

Oof, you never want the frog of shame!

What a hot mess.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oops.

Besides that city.

HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Hey, he asked for proof.

BILLIONS in damages. Some cities still haven't come all the way back, and let's not forget rising crime because it's officially 'racist' to enforce the law.

Wise did not respond to any of the pushback he received on his ridiculous post.

Honestly, we're shocked he didn't shut the replies off.

So kudos to him for that, we guess.

======================================================================

Related:

REEE! Golden Globes Host Jo Koy DARES Make a Joke About Taylor Swift and ROFL Swifties Just Can't Deal

Advertisement

Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried While Interviewing Michael Fanone About J6 Doubles Down on Crying and HOOBOY

TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS

LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback

The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER PORTLAND BLM CHAZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS
Sam J.
Hillary Clinton Might Turn the Replies Back Off After This Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting
Doug P.
She Was NOT Amused ... BUT You Will Be! WATCH Taylor Swift's Face As Golden Globes Host 'Jokes' About NFL
Sam J.
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL It Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement