Sex Tapes and FBI Cover-Ups and Clinton Payoffs ... OH MY! Techno Fog's Latest Epstein Doc Thread a DOOZY

And to think, WE didn't think things could get any worse for Bill Clinton when it comes to the Epstein docs. Hey, once we saw in black and white that Clinton, 'likes them young,' we thought surely THAT would be the worst thing that comes out.

Right?

WRONG.

So WRONG.

WE OWN IT. We were wrong.

Because you guys, it just got so much worse for Bubba.

We refer you once again to Twitchy favorite, Techno Fog:

Richard Branson and Bill Clinton named in the latest Jeffrey Epstein documents -



Allegedly there are tapes. Allegedly.



"When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery." pic.twitter.com/gv4kpJsat3 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 8, 2024

... sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey.

Guessing this is where the blackmail would come in, yes?

Keep going.

Context-



Alan Dershowitz requested the Court unseal these emails to reflect the credibility of the witness (Sarah Ransome).



She made a number of accusations - including her friend being approached "by Special Agents Forces Men sent directly by Hillary Clinton herself" pic.twitter.com/beKl1y2E4V — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 8, 2024

Holy crap. Her friend was approached by Special Agents Forces Men 'sent directly by Hillary Clinton herself'.

Now why oh why would Hill-dawg do such a thing?

Oh, wait, we know.

To provide further context on credibility -



Witness alleged the footage was "backed up" on "several USB sticks" sent to Europe.



Payouts from the Clinton Foundation and an FBI cover-up.



Allegations against Sergey Brin (Google) and Trump. pic.twitter.com/gcgdwVGGo5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 8, 2024

USB sticks.

Payouts from the Clinton Foundation and an FBI cover-up.

Hey, at least now we've figured out we shouldn't say it won't get worse for Bubba because clearly it can ... and might. At this point we might be better off saying things WILL get worse for Hillary's husband.

I don't think the "believe women" crowd will be showing up anytime soon. — Charro Avittia (@AvittiaCharro) January 8, 2024

Probably not.

We. Shall. See.

*POPCORN*

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.