President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His...
Someone's NERVOUS --> Biden Spent January 6 Weekend Obsessively Tweeting NONSTOP About Tru...
GREAT Journalisming: Mollie Hemingway DROPS NBC for Southern Border Headline Painting Bide...
Angry Biden Attempted a Speech in a Historically Black Church but Pro Hamas...
Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It...
Team Biden Telling Media to Dial Up the Propaganda (Just IMAGINE If Trump...
AOC Has an Idea to 'Solve' Biden's Border Crisis
EATING. THEIR. OWN! Twitter Has Very Little Sympathy for NYC As Pro-Hamas Protesters...
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and...
Hillary Clinton Might Turn the Replies Back Off After This Fiery but Mostly...
Bro, Take the L! Anti-Racism 'Teacher' Demands Peeps Name Cities BLM Burned Down...
She Was NOT Amused ... BUT You Will Be! WATCH Taylor Swift's Face...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump...
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL...

Sex Tapes and FBI Cover-Ups and Clinton Payoffs ... OH MY! Techno Fog's Latest Epstein Doc Thread a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on January 08, 2024
Twitter

And to think, WE didn't think things could get any worse for Bill Clinton when it comes to the Epstein docs. Hey, once we saw in black and white that Clinton, 'likes them young,' we thought surely THAT would be the worst thing that comes out.

Advertisement

Right?

WRONG.

So WRONG.

WE OWN IT. We were wrong.

Because you guys, it just got so much worse for Bubba.

We refer you once again to Twitchy favorite, Techno Fog:

... sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey.

Guessing this is where the blackmail would come in, yes?

Keep going.

Holy crap. Her friend was approached by Special Agents Forces Men 'sent directly by Hillary Clinton herself'.

Now why oh why would Hill-dawg do such a thing?

Recommended

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, wait, we know.

USB sticks.

Payouts from the Clinton Foundation and an FBI cover-up.

Hey, at least now we've figured out we shouldn't say it won't get worse for Bubba because clearly it can ... and might. At this point we might be better off saying things WILL get worse for Hillary's husband.

Probably not.

We. Shall. See.

*POPCORN*

======================================================================

Related:

GREAT journalisming: Mollie Hemingway DROPS NBC for Southern Border Headline Painting Biden as the Victim

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)

Advertisement

EATING. THEIR. OWN! Twitter Has Very Little Sympathy for NYC as Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut City Down

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS

Bro, Take the L! Anti-Racism 'Teacher' Demands Peeps Name Cities BLM Burned Down and Proof of Looting

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BILL CLINTON EPSTEIN FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)
Sam J.
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire Is DELICIOUS
Sam J.
President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His Voters)
Doug P.
GREAT Journalisming: Mollie Hemingway DROPS NBC for Southern Border Headline Painting Biden As the Victim
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Angry Biden Attempted a Speech in a Historically Black Church but Pro Hamas Protestors Interfered
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement