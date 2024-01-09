'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop...
A Deep Dive Into the Biden Administration’s Outrageous Attempt to Skirt the Plain...
White People Write Nonsense on Their Faces to Exhibit Their Privilege
Drama Queen Michelle Obama Shares Trump Keeps Her Up at Night in Fear...
Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE...
Pennsylvania's Governor Says the William Penn Statue Isn't Going Anywhere
Watch: Viral Video Shows Canadian Police RAILROADING a Journalist Who's Asking Questions T...
Justice Department Committed to Providing Gender-Affirming Care in Prisons under the ADA
Disgraced Soros Prosecutor Announces He Won't Run Again in Florida Because DeSantis Would...
Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street
Wah! Elon Tweeted About the INSANITY of Some States Voter ID Laws and...
Hysteria Alert: Axios Warns DEI Cutbacks Could Harm Diversity
New Republic: Constitution Makes It Impossible for Dems to Effect Meaningful Change

Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:45 AM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Techno Fog has been very busy these past several days putting together fairly damning threads on the Epstein docs (some WHOPPERS on Bill 'Likes 'Em Young Clinton) but now it looks like he's switching it up a little with a short but not at all sweet thread of bombshells on Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Advertisement

You know, the DA weaponizing the justice system against Trump?

Seems she has a skeleton or two in her own closet.

Big time.

Wow indeed.

Does this make her a Sugar Mommy? Ugh, sorry for the visual but we couldn't help ourselves.

One million for a special prosecutor working the biggest RICO case in GA history who has never tried a felony RICO case before.

Alrighty then.

Seems totally legit.

Recommended

'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop Man
Laura W.
Advertisement

Georgian's tax dollars at work? Say it ain't so.

Would seem so.

Didn't Trump say something similar about Willis last summer? Was he right, AGAIN?

HAAAAA.

======================================================================

Related:

Stephen King Thinks He's Pretty HOT STUFF Punching Down Defending Biden UNTIL 3 Year Letterman DROPS Him

Sex Tapes and FBI Cover-Ups and Clinton Payoffs ... OH MY! Techno Fog's Latest Epstein Doc Thread a DOOZY

GREAT journalisming: Mollie Hemingway DROPS NBC for Southern Border Headline Painting Biden as the Victim

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)

Advertisement

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GEORGIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop Man
Laura W.
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE on Wal-Mart Salary
justmindy
Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street
Brett T.
Watch: Viral Video Shows Canadian Police RAILROADING a Journalist Who's Asking Questions They Don't Like
Coucy
Wah! Elon Tweeted About the INSANITY of Some States Voter ID Laws and Leftists HILARIOUSLY Melted Down
justmindy
Drama Queen Michelle Obama Shares Trump Keeps Her Up at Night in Fear He Could Be President Again
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop Man Laura W.
Advertisement