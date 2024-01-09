Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Techno Fog has been very busy these past several days putting together fairly damning threads on the Epstein docs (some WHOPPERS on Bill 'Likes 'Em Young Clinton) but now it looks like he's switching it up a little with a short but not at all sweet thread of bombshells on Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

You know, the DA weaponizing the justice system against Trump?

Seems she has a skeleton or two in her own closet.

Big time.

Wow -



Fulton County DA Fani Willis (allegedly) sleeping with the Special Prosecutor she appointed.



His earnings - stemming from her appointment - have paid "for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines."



lol pic.twitter.com/gh01A4Qljx — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 8, 2024

Wow indeed.

Does this make her a Sugar Mommy? Ugh, sorry for the visual but we couldn't help ourselves.

The Special Prosecutor has pocketed $1 million in legal fees.



This is the biggest RICO case in GA history - and "the special prosecutor has never tried a felony RICO case." pic.twitter.com/qhWV319reZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 8, 2024

One million for a special prosecutor working the biggest RICO case in GA history who has never tried a felony RICO case before.

Alrighty then.

Seems totally legit.

Aside: lawyers make too damned much money. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 9, 2024

And ole Fani is 20 months behind in bringing criminal cases. Defense attorneys are getting charges dropped. She is the worst & this sounds slightly illegal & shady — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 9, 2024

So Georgia tax payers are paying for their crooked racist DA’s boy toy AND their luxury cruise line travel? Do I have this right? We’re only a week in and 2024 is living up to the hype.



👍🔥👊✊🤜🔥🤛 — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) January 9, 2024

Georgian's tax dollars at work? Say it ain't so.

DA Willis right now: pic.twitter.com/sYYVI7HgVI — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) January 9, 2024

Anti-Trump is very lucrative business. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 9, 2024

Would seem so.

Didn't Trump say something similar about Willis last summer? Was he right, AGAIN?

HAAAAA.

