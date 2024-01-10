I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt (Psst ... He's a FED!)

As you all know, since you're brilliant readers of Twitchy, Ray Epps' sentencing circus was really just the government's lame way of pretending they held him accountable for telling hundreds of angry protesters to go into the Capitol. Even the prosecutor (you know, the person responsible for PROSECUTING) said he was a great guy and they didn't want to charge him since he did SO MUCH to de-escalate things.

No really. Don't just take my word for it ... take ... well, my word for it HERE covering a pretty stellar thread on his sentencing.

Pretty bad, even for this government - the same government that targeted parents as domestic terrorists for pushing back against school boards and THAT says a lot.

This sucks.

Ray Epps sucks.

Not to mention ... HE'S A FED.

Ok, so I have to be honest and pretend I'm kind of like a journalist (I'm not) here and say we can't confirm that Epps is a fed, BUT we also can't confirm that he's not so there's that. And nothing seems to make our pals angrier right now than saying Epps is a fed although to be fair, it's hard to really know what makes them angry because they are in a constant state of angry and whiny even WHEN their 'guy' is in the White House.

I started pushing 'He's a Fed' just to be funny but THEN when I saw the absolute FURY from people on the Left over it, I started in with the fed tweets in a YUGE way. First, it was just repeating, 'He's a fed' in caps over and over again.

I didn't mean to double post but ... eff it.



HE'S A FED. ;) pic.twitter.com/8xbtb8OZsu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2024

Then I started rubbing it in by making a song of it.

He's a fed, he's a fed, he's a fed fed fed ...

He's a fed, he's a fed, he's a fed fed fed ...



Sing with me!https://t.co/EHzUmbHJZd — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2024

Others joined in at that point, making up their own songs OR singing with me.

That really ticked the mouth-breathers off.

He's a fed woa He's a fed pic.twitter.com/Thkifub5uG — Farisa la Sabia (@FarisaLaSabia) January 9, 2024

They have NO sense of humor because THAT ^ is hilarious.

And THAT.

How much fed would a fed-chuck chuck if a fed-chuck could chuck fed?



Hrm. Does that work? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2024

This guy got so mad over it that he accused me of being a Flat-Earther:

Right right right ... but you know, HE'S A FED. https://t.co/vimNWDcHfa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2024

But I didn't let him get to me.

Clearly.

No matter what they threw at me, I kept at it.

Thanks for your permission.



Listen to Slippery When Wet backwards and you’ll hear, ‘He’s a fed.’ https://t.co/VUdwg7uEoU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 10, 2024

Until eventually ...

Good stuff. Hilarious even. Which is probably why a bunch of them reported me trying to shut me down ... again. Did you know since I started doing this nearly 15 years ago (I. AM. ANCIENT) they've gotten my account suspended 13 times? To be fair, I am pretty mouthy and likely deserved a couple of them but not all 13.

And not for mocking Epps and the government with, 'He's a fed.'

Luckily, since I'm a verified user now it takes a lot more to get me suspended - I just get a little note that says they received reports but determined I was not posting hateful content or whatever else these no-sense-of-humor lawn flamingos accused me of doing. But it's a good reminder of how hard they will work not only to shut me down but conservative media in general.

Especially now that we are in an election year.

PS: HE'S A FED.