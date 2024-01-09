Nice TRY, Boy Wonder: Ed Krassenstein BLISTERED for Pushing Unconfirmed Claim About Trump...
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 09, 2024
Twitter

Big thanks and kudos to Radix Vernum for 1) putting together this thread and 2) being mentally strong enough to sit through this clown show of a sentencing for Ray Epps. Are we surprised it was ridiculous? No. But like she says in her first tweet, this is so BLATANTLY a farce.

Here we go:

De-escalation tactics?

Say what now?

While this editor is certainly no expert when it comes to de-escalation (ahem), telling a bunch of angry protesters 'we're going into the Capitol' doesn't seem like you know, he was de-escalating anything.

Unique.

Right.

Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People Reparations and YEAH No
Sam J.
All we can do is laugh as well.

And throw up in our mouths a little.

HE WAS THE REAL VICTIM YOU GUYS.

Duh.

The PROSECUTOR.

Claiming he supported law enforcement officers that day.

It's good to be friends with Nancy Pelosi.

*cough cough*

Shocker.

... the government did not dispute this claim.

Everyone saw the footage but WHATEVER.

Told you we were throwing up in our mouths a little.

Now you know why.

FFS.

Yup.

Just rolled our eyes WAY back in our heads. Way back.

What. A. Farce.

Probation and no travel restrictions.

So basically no real punishment.

Color us surprised.

HA HA HA HA HA

Or not.

Totally not a fed.

Totally.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

BIDEN NANCY PELOSI TRUMP JANUARY 6 RAY EPPS J6

