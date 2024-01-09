Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected

Big thanks and kudos to Radix Vernum for 1) putting together this thread and 2) being mentally strong enough to sit through this clown show of a sentencing for Ray Epps. Are we surprised it was ridiculous? No. But like she says in her first tweet, this is so BLATANTLY a farce.

Advertisement

Attended Ray Epps sentencing today - what a farce.



Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6KjL1eICtE — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Here we go:

The prosecutor praised Epps "de-escalation tactics" and had a whole slide show for it entitled "Attempts to De-escalate."



Both Judge Boasberg and the prosecutor both claimed "he never tried to go into the Capitol." — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

De-escalation tactics?

Say what now?

While this editor is certainly no expert when it comes to de-escalation (ahem), telling a bunch of angry protesters 'we're going into the Capitol' doesn't seem like you know, he was de-escalating anything.

The prosecutor claimed he struggled and that he could give Epps a felony with a low sentence or a misdemeanor with a high sentence. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

The prosecutor claimed Ray Epps case was a "unique and complicated case," I don't see how.



I also don't see any other J6 defendant getting this type of special treatment where a prosecutor claims their case is "unique." — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Unique.

Right.

The prosecutor said they used their prosecutorial discretion to choose to charge Epps with misdemeanor - despite that same prosecutor arguing 10 minutes before that Epps had engaged in felonious conduct. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

The government agreed with Ray Epps defense lawyers arguments regarding mitigating factors for Epps lol — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

All we can do is laugh as well.

And throw up in our mouths a little.

Epps and his lawyers along with the government and Judge Boasberg all agreed Ray Epps was the victim of "widespread conspiracy theories." — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

HE WAS THE REAL VICTIM YOU GUYS.

The DOJ themselves admitted they were giving Epps a "significant break." — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Duh.

The prosecutor argued "6 months is the appropriate sentence."



The prosecution then proceeded to praise Epps - claiming he actually SUPPORTED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS that day. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

The PROSECUTOR.

Claiming he supported law enforcement officers that day.

It's good to be friends with Nancy Pelosi.

*cough cough*

Epps lawyers pointed out Epps called the FBI almost immediately on 1/08/2021 and that he gave voluntary statements and cooperated. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Epps was allowed to speak and he said the FBI had "nothing to do with what happened on January 6th," he blamed @FoxNews for "peddling election integrity conspiracy theories," and he blamed Trump.



He then said that he believes January 6, 2021 was an "insurrection." — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Shocker.

Epps lawyer claimed people called Epps a "boomer" on January 5 when Epps was recorded on video urging rally attendees to go into the Capitol the next day. Baked Alaska and others started changing "fed fed fed," but Epps lawyer claimed Epps was trying to "de-escalate" and that… — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

Epps lawyer made the claim Epps "just said we should go down to the Capitol," and claimed he never told people to go in - the government did not dispute this claim.



We have seen video evidence that contradicts this though. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

... the government did not dispute this claim.

Everyone saw the footage but WHATEVER.

Epps lawyer then made a big thing about how Epps in a post J6 interview with a citizen journalist talked about what happened on J6 being "symbolic."



His lawyer said to Epps it was just a "symbolic amplification of his voice," to Epps. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Told you we were throwing up in our mouths a little.

Now you know why.

Then Ray Epps lawyer made an ASTOUNDING ADMISSION: he claims that after reviewing footage of Epps and his conduct the government made a FORMAL DECISION IN 2021 NOT TO CHARGE EPPS WITH ANYTHING.



He then claims Epps is being unfairly treated now with the government giving his a… — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

FFS.

Epps lawyer argued that probation for him as a sentence would promote "accountability." — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Yup.

Just rolled our eyes WAY back in our heads. Way back.

Epps in his statement not only lashed out at Fox News but he lashed out at what he called the "Trump Cult," who he blames for his conduct.



He then praised the FBI and antifa saying conclusively they had "no involvement" in January 6 and that only "angry trump supporters," were… — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

He wants to speak about the "truth of the election results," and he assured Judge Boasberg he no longer gets his information from "Fox News" and he trusts the government.



Judge Boasberg praised the government for being "balanced" in their presentation. — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

What. A. Farce.

Judge Boasberg claimed Epps initial conduct "probably warranted jail time," but then cited his extensive cooperation with the government, J6 farce Committee, etc and other "mitigating factors" to give Epps a sentence of 12 months probation and NO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS.



He then… — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Probation and no travel restrictions.

So basically no real punishment.

Color us surprised.

HA HA HA HA HA

Or not.

So there you have it - Epps is a "unique and complicated" case and is a "victim of widespread conspiracy theories," totally not an FBI informant, fed or working for a contractor that contracts with the feds which is why he got this amazing sweetheart deal and praise from the… — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) January 9, 2024

Totally not a fed.

Totally.

======================================================================

Related:

Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Openly Joking About Assassinating Trump 'JFK-Style' at Appeals Court (Watch)

Call 9-1-1! Bill Ackman ENDS Business Insider With 1 FACT About Their Garbage Story Targeting His Wife

Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Mark Cuban for Pushing His ALREADY Debunked DEI Argument and LOL

Advertisement

Take the L! Jimmy Kimmel Only Makes Things WORSE Going After Aaron Rodgers in CRINGE Monologue (Watch)

Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.