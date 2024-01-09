Call 9-1-1! Bill Ackman ENDS Business Insider With 1 FACT About Their Garbage Story Targeting His Wife

We're not entirely sure what's happening over there at Business Insider but ... it's not good. Seems they were the only outlet that was interested in going after Bill Ackman's wife. Think about that for a minute. Other mainstream media outlets (that we know are pretty sucky) thought the story was unethical or lacked evidence so they passed on it.

What does that say about Business Insider?

It ain't good.

Bill Ackman went OFF:

I learned today that at least four or five other media companies rejected the plagiarism story before it was accepted by Business Insider.



Think about that. The story did not meet the standards for accuracy, evidence and/or ethics of the other media companies they approached.… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 9, 2024

From his long-ish post:

As you might expect, they went to the highest-profile publications first. How far down the list do you have to go before you get to Business Insider? I would be shocked if BI was in the first 10 companies to which the story was shopped. Ask yourself: How does this story fit into the parameters of a media outlet called Business Insider?

How bad is a story if Business Insider is the one 'breaking' it? How bad is it if the bigs weren't interested?

Seems Ackman isn't the only one tearing BI a new one over this ...

"Business Insider" is probably the most ironic name of any media outlet in history.



They are not at all about "business" and are as far from being "insiders" as one can get and still be on planet Earth. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 9, 2024

How embarrassing for Business Insider.



They've totally wrecked whatever reputation they had by engaging in this kerfuffle.



Two hours for a comment on a story of this scale was super shady. — Laurie (@laurieinri) January 9, 2024

Business insider has proven to be a fake news organization. They might as well be the enquirer. — FADDE (@fadde) January 9, 2024

Pretty much.

Who was pimping the story? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 9, 2024

Good question.

Harvard? Claudine Gay herself? Her supporters?

Clicks. And it aligns with their agenda. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) January 9, 2024

Ding ding dingity ding.

