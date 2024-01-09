Call 9-1-1! Bill Ackman ENDS Business Insider With 1 FACT About Their Garbage Story Targeting His Wife

Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Mark Cuban for Pushing His ALREADY Debunked...
Sam J.
January 09, 2024
meme

We're not entirely sure what's happening over there at Business Insider but ... it's not good. Seems they were the only outlet that was interested in going after Bill Ackman's wife. Think about that for a minute. Other mainstream media outlets (that we know are pretty sucky) thought the story was unethical or lacked evidence so they passed on it.

What does that say about Business Insider?

It ain't good. 

Bill Ackman went OFF:

From his long-ish post:

As you might expect, they went to the highest-profile publications first. How far down the list do you have to go before you get to Business Insider?

I would be shocked if BI was in the first 10 companies to which the story was shopped. Ask yourself: How does this story fit into the parameters of a media outlet called Business Insider?

How bad is a story if Business Insider is the one 'breaking' it? How bad is it if the bigs weren't interested?

Seems Ackman isn't the only one tearing BI a new one over this ... 

Pretty much.

Good question.

Harvard? Claudine Gay herself? Her supporters?

Ding ding dingity ding.

