Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This Is NOT Going Over Well, at ALL

Nikki Haley says her approach is simple.

No drama. No vendettas. No whining.

Is she making a dig at Rand Paul for announcing he cannot and will not support her? Maybe. She wrote this article two days ago but is only posting it this morning ... after Paul made his announcement.

My approach is simple. No drama. No vendettas. No whining. We have to stop the chaos unfolding under Joe Biden. Read my latest in the @DMRegister. https://t.co/NmPVsJYpi1 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 12, 2024

From her column:

Our country is in chaos. We see it at the Southern border. We see it in the violence on our city streets. We see it in the hatred on college campuses. We feel it in our economy, with all the inflation and the trillions of dollars in national debt. And we feel it around the world. There’s war in Ukraine and Israel. China, Russia and Iran are exploiting our weakness. America is less safe today than at any point in my lifetime. All this has happened under Joe Biden’s watch. He’s the author of this chaos. We have to stop it — before it’s too late. But you can’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican crisis. That’s what Donald Trump gives us.

Or was she making a dig here?

One candidate beats Joe Biden in a landslide.



Haley: 51% (+17)

Biden: 34% pic.twitter.com/CvFLAES7R7 — Team Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaleyHQ) January 12, 2024

Either way, neither post is going well ... at all.

"The first minority female Governor"



Way to virtue signal, Nikki!



Woke. — Laurie (@laurieinri) January 12, 2024

There's a reason people keep comparing her to Hillary.

Dear Lord in Heaven ... that is terrifying.

Your entire campaign is drama.😂 pic.twitter.com/M6q5QFtXQl — David Shapiro (@DavidShapiro98) January 12, 2024

Painful but true.

Think it might be safe to say Rand Paul was sort of preaching to the choir. We're not seeing a ton of support for Nikki outside of the neocon establishment.

This campaign sponsored by Koch Industries. Which is solely responsible for its content. #NeverNikki — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) January 12, 2024

So ... eh.

We'll keep an eye on her timeline to see if she actually does address Paul directly, stay tuned!

