Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather is a DOOZY

Laura Loomer has said some crazy stuff. Ok, so crazy probably isn't strong enough a word for about 99% of her content but we're not sure how else to describe someone who seems to make the insane up as she goes. And in this crazy political climate, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

We will say this for her as well, no account on Twitter is more dedicated to Donald Trump and getting him reelected. Not even close. She is nonstop Trump support 24/7. He has no more loyal supporter than her.

Blaming the Deep State for the weather though? Ummm ...

Is the Deep State activating HAARP to disrupt the Iowa Caucus?



We all know @NikkiHaley has a lot of friends in the defense industry and Military industrial complex. She’s losing in Iowa, and now Iowa is set to get hit with a ONCE IN A DECADE blizzard as Donald Trump is set to… pic.twitter.com/K9YKbwZ2Oh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 12, 2024

Ok, so this is nutty even for her.

That being said, she did follow up with this:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Stay warm everyone. And stay safe! pic.twitter.com/CsH4qBMA36 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 12, 2024

So we're pretty sure it's a troll/joke buuuuuut ... you just never know. Which says a lot about the rest of her content.

Nothing surprises me anymore. — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) January 12, 2024

Then again, she could be engagement farming - the post has 1.6 MILLION views on it. Heck, we're covering it, which will bring even more.

@LauraLoomer I have some information. Check your DM’s. — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) January 12, 2024

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

The WEF says in the 2024 Global Risk assessment that “deliberate climate manipulation” is legit… and that governments will “become more selective about climate-related technologies that can be scaled in policy-relevant time frames”



So, yeah, they’ll manipulate the climate to… pic.twitter.com/zaUXAhs3Kp — CatTheGreat (@CatTheGreat_) January 12, 2024

Ummm ...

At this point, anything is possible. Nothing in politics is a coincidence. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) January 12, 2024

Well, when you put it THAT way?

