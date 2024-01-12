WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be...
Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on January 12, 2024
Meme

Laura Loomer has said some crazy stuff. Ok, so crazy probably isn't strong enough a word for about 99% of her content but we're not sure how else to describe someone who seems to make the insane up as she goes. And in this crazy political climate, that's not necessarily a bad thing. 

Advertisement

We will say this for her as well, no account on Twitter is more dedicated to Donald Trump and getting him reelected. Not even close. She is nonstop Trump support 24/7. He has no more loyal supporter than her.

Blaming the Deep State for the weather though? Ummm ... 

Ok, so this is nutty even for her.

That being said, she did follow up with this:

So we're pretty sure it's a troll/joke buuuuuut ... you just never know. Which says a lot about the rest of her content.

Then again, she could be engagement farming - the post has 1.6 MILLION views on it. Heck, we're covering it, which will bring even more.

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Ummm ...

Well, when you put it THAT way?

